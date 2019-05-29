YOLA DÍA 2019

Aug 18 - Aug 18 2019

Los Angeles, California (LA Historic Park)

$68 (GA); $198 (VIP)

YOLA DÍA is being curated by the YOLA Mezcal founders, highlighting extraordinary talents in music, food, and visual arts who embody the spirit and ethos of today’s female leaders and capturing the voice of the future. YOLA DÍA is named after and presented by YOLA Mezcal — a female-run mezcal brand from Oaxaca, Mexico and founded by Yola Jimenez, Lykke Li, and Gina Correll Aglietti, utilizing a recipe and farm passed down from Yola’s grandfather. Employing only women in their hand-bottling facility and sales force, YOLA is dedicated to the economic independence of the women in Oaxaca by providing them with steady work, fair wages and direct pay.

Yola Dia
Cat Power
Official
Courtney Love & The Chateau Band
Official
CupcakKe
Official
Empress Of
Official
Kelsey Lu
Official
Lykke Li
Official
Megan Thee Stallion
Official
SOPHIE
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Yola Dia
