YOLA DÍA 2019

Los Angeles, California (LA Historic Park)

$68 (GA); $198 (VIP)

Official Website

YOLA DÍA is being curated by the YOLA Mezcal founders, highlighting extraordinary talents in music, food, and visual arts who embody the spirit and ethos of today’s female leaders and capturing the voice of the future. YOLA DÍA is named after and presented by YOLA Mezcal — a female-run mezcal brand from Oaxaca, Mexico and founded by Yola Jimenez, Lykke Li, and Gina Correll Aglietti, utilizing a recipe and farm passed down from Yola’s grandfather. Employing only women in their hand-bottling facility and sales force, YOLA is dedicated to the economic independence of the women in Oaxaca by providing them with steady work, fair wages and direct pay.