Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play | RSS

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

The Latest Episodes

Filmography is a quarterly podcast chronicling a legendary filmmaker’s oeuvre.

Grab some popcorn and sit down with Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, who leads an engaging and punchy conversation with guests and covers everything from iconic characters to recurring aesthetics and running motifs.

The first installment of Filmography focuses on the work of Wes Anderson in celebration of his latest feature, Isle of Dogs. For three episodes, Anderson is studied either as the comedian, the dreamer, or the dramatist.

The Host:

Dominick Suzanne-Mayer is a film critic with an M.A. in Cinema Studies from DePaul University. In addition to being part of the heading body of CoS Film, he’s also a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association. In the past, his work has also appeared in Salon and Daily Dot. He’ll stop acknowledging credits now, because it makes him uncomfortable, and inform you that right now there’s at least a 40% chance he’s at home watching the WWE Network or reruns of Top Chef.

Twitter | Instagram