From the padded cells of Smith’s Grove Sanitarium to the leafy streets of Haddonfield, Illinois, this is Halloweenies. Each month, The Losers’ Club co-hosts McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman will slice through one Halloween movie at a time, leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel. There will be tricks, there will be treats, and, yes, there will be blood.

Justin Gerber: If you’re looking for Justin, he can be found at Chicago hotspots like Wrigley Field, the Music Box Theatre, and Subway. His major in English and minor in journalism at North Carolina State University have come in handy since joining CoS in 2008. Currently, Justin co-hosts The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast, as well as the limited series Halloweenies: A Michael Myers Podcast.

Dan Caffrey: In August 2017, Dan moved to Austin, Texas to pursue his MFA in Playwriting at the University of Texas. Currently, he works as a senior writer with Consequence of Sound, and has also written for The A.V. Club, Pitchfork, Vox, and Comic Book Resources. In the past, his plays have been produced by Chicago Dramatists, The One-Minute Play Festival, The Right Brain Project, The Ruckus, and many more.

McKenzie Gerber: McKenzie currently lives in Chicago, IL. He previously graduated from Florida State University in 2006, majoring in Theater with a minor in Film Studies. He began writing reviews for Consequence of Sound in 2014. Currently, he spends most of his time writing music, recording podcasts, and reading quite a bit of Stephen King. He also serves as the head videographer for The Losers’ Club when he’s not serving the beam.

Michael Roffman: Since 2008, Michael has served as President and Editor-in-Chief for Consequence of Sound, annoying everyone on a daily basis as the world continues to crumble. Currently, he spends most of his free time reading Stephen King, rooting helplessly for the Miami Heat, obsessing over Steve Harrington, and wishing he was lost somewhere in the ’70s. He also contributes toThe A.V. Club.

