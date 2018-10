From Consequence of Sound‘s crack team of music journalists, straight to your headphones. Three times a week we’re serving up bite-sized album reviews for the music fan on the go who wants to stay in the know.

Ten years on, Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago transcends time, evoking themes and emotions that are universally relatable. Cap Blackard reads Katherine Flynn’s review.



– Download the episode | iTunes | Podchaser