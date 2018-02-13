Episode 00: The Night WE Came Home

From the padded cells of Smith’s Grove Sanitarium to the leafy streets of Haddonfield, Illinois, we are Halloweenies — a monthly celebration of all Shapes and Strodes.

Each month, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman will slice and carve through one Halloween movie at a time, all leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel. There will be tricks, there will be treats, and, yes, there will be blood.

Today, McKenzie and Michael toss aside the Tarantula Man comics and pop up some popcorn to give you a short teaser of the mayhem to come. If everything goes according to plan, none of us will have to spend a night in the Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, and we’ll all have some fun and games.

Listen below and stay tuned next week as we dissect John Carpenter’s 1978 original.