Episode 1: The One With The Introductions

Every so often, a podcast comes along that makes you reconsider the possibilities of the medium – a show so innovative, entertaining and downright transcendent that it changes you on a fundamental level. And also, there’s TV Party.

Welcome to TV Party, Consequence of Sound‘s official TV podcast! Every week, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington take you through the week’s world of TV, along with a rotating cast of writers, critics, and all-around televisual savants.

Every other week, we also gift you with a bonus episode focusing on a bevy of rotating segments – from Hall of Faces (assembling a pantheon of TV’s greatest characters) to “Just Do This For Me!” (in which we challenge each other to watch five episodes of a particular TV show) and so on!

For this first episode, Allison and Clint are joined by Podlander Drunkcast‘s Julie Starbird and The AV Club‘s Caroline Siede. Together, the fearsome foursome talk about last week’s Good Place finale, the majesty of Lily Tomlin in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, the impossible accessibility of This Is Us, and more!

Episode Guide

This Week in TV:

Consensus: The Good Place, “Somewhere Else” [season finale] (NBC)

Clint: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Allison: Great Performances, “Nas Live from the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip Hop” (PBS)

Julie: Grace and Frankie season 4 (Netflix)

Caroline: Grey’s Anatomy, “Personal Jesus” (ABC)

Last Week, This Week:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “Sam’s Rescue Farm for Government Workers” (TBS)

Overly Specific Thing of the Week:

Clint: Guac Joke of the Week (The Good Place, Superstore) (NBC)

Allison: Unexpected 11 o’Clock Number at the Start of an Episode of the Week (Dr. Akopian’s opening number, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) (CW)

Julie: Sashay of the Week (RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3, “Sour Milk”) (VH1)

Caroline: Underappreciated Comedic Lead of the Week (Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie) (Netflix)

Next Week in TV:

Consensus: Star Trek Discovery, “Will You Take My Hand?” [season finale] (CBS)

Clint: Return of Black-ish (ABC)

Allison: American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX)

Julie: Maya Angelou – And Still I Rise (PBS)

Caroline: This Is Us Super Bowl Episode (NBC)

Discovery Special of the Week:

Killing Fields: Murder Isle, “The Hunting Grounds”