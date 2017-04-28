Episode 11: Baby, Can You Dig Your Adam Storke?

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever expanding world of Stephen King. It’s admittedly been a slow past couple of weeks, but that’s okay, because we have our first special guest on the podcast — Larry Underwood himself — Mr. Adam Storke.

Over the weekend, the veteran actor spoke to Losers Justin Gerber, McKenzie Gerber, and Michael Roffman about the making of Mick Garris’ 1994 television mini-series adaptation of The Stand. Ahead, you’ll hear hilarious stories and anecdotes from his time on the set, from encountering prisoners to joking around with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.



Before all that, though, Losers Randall Colburn, Allison Shoemaker, and Roffman go over the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, in addition to some flavorful chats on Rob Zombie’s 31 and new book recommendations. Be sure to tune in next week for our second of four episodes revolving around King’s legendary post-apocalyptic epic The Stand.

– Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

– E-mail us tips.

Links

— Photos: The Dark Tower Photos (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

— Art: Billy Butcher’s Stephen King Parodies, Stephen King Flowchart

— Listen: James Franco narrates The Dead Zone

— In Case You Missed It: The Stand Pt. 1

— In Case You’re Interested: Nerdy Show Discussion on Donnie Darko

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: The Stand via Amazon