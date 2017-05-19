Episode 14: The Stand Pt. 3

“The place where you made your stand never mattered. Only that you were there … and still on your feet.”

Constant Listeners, the time has come to make your stand. For some, this will lead to a very bitter end; for others, this will lead to a new chapter, one fraught with indecision and challenges. The only thing you can do now is lean on your faith, and believe that whatever choice you’ve made was true to your heart. That’s admittedly a tall ask.



But, what else can you do?

Join us as The Losers’ Club reach the end of Stephen King’s 1978 apocalyptic epic, The Stand. Once more, we’ll be sharing what freaks us out, what makes us laugh, and what makes us cringe. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why we’ve dedicated four long episodes to this book alone.

This particular installment finds the Losers covering the novel’s third and final book, which follows Stu Redman, Larry Underwood, Glen Bateman, and Ralph Brentner as they make their way to Las Vegas to stop Randall Flagg. The fourth and final episode of the podcast will hit in two weeks and cover the 1994 television mini-series.

Let’s just say, we’ve got more special guests coming up…

