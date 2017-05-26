Episode 15: Gwendy’s Needful Tweets

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This week, there are a lot of headlines to sift through, from a canine cameo in this summer’s The Dark Tower to a King-themed art show in Los Angeles to one polarizing prank involving everyone’s favorite Paul Sheldon fan.



More importantly, though, this past week saw the release of Gwendy’s Button Box, the new book by King and fellow partner-in-crime Richard Chizmar. The Losers snagged a few copies and have some thoughts on the eerie new novella.

So, join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Michael Roffman now to get the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, in addition to some (extremely) irreverent chats based on your questions left in the ol’ Bag of Bones.

Then, be sure to tune in next week for the fourth and final chapter in our on-going discussion about King’s legendary post-apocalyptic epic, 1979’s The Stand. We’ll be chatting about its 1994 miniseries adaptation.

Links

— Attend: Stephen and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties’ Book Tour

— Misery Prank:

— The Mist Behind the Scenes Look:

— Pledge: It Documentary IndieGoGo Campaign

— Gallery: Stephen King Art Show at Gallery 1988

— In Case You Missed It: The Stand: Parts 1, 2, 3

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: The Stand via Amazon