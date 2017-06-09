Episode 17: Needful Dweebs and a Bag of Boneheads

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This week, there’s a heap of stories to sift through, from three new TV spots for The Dark Tower to a great interview with Pennywise hunk Bill Skarsgård to what might be the worst song you’ll hear all year.



So, join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, McKenzie Gerber, and Michael Roffman now to get the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, in addition to some (extremely) irreverent chats based on your questions left in the ol’ Bag of Bones.

Then, be sure to tune in next week as the Losers step away from The Stand and return to the Land of Bachman for a very in-depth conversation on 1979’s The Long Walk. Rest assured, everyone wore their best sneakers.

