Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 17: Needful Dweebs and a Bag of Boneheads

by
on June 09, 2017, 12:00pm
0 comments

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This week, there’s a heap of stories to sift through, from three new TV spots for The Dark Tower to a great interview with Pennywise hunk Bill Skarsgård to what might be the worst song you’ll hear all year.

So, join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, McKenzie Gerber, and Michael Roffman now to get the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, in addition to some (extremely) irreverent chats based on your questions left in the ol’ Bag of Bones.

Then, be sure to tune in next week as the Losers step away from The Stand and return to the Land of Bachman for a very in-depth conversation on 1979’s The Long Walk. Rest assured, everyone wore their best sneakers.

– Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

– E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Interview: Bill Skarsgård Talks Tim Curry, Stephen King’s It, and more

— Pre-Order: The Dark Tower – The Art of the Film

Mr. Mercedes Featurette:

— Listen:

— Attend: Stephen and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties’ Book Tour

— Pledge: It Documentary IndieGoGo Campaign 

— Gallery: Stephen King Art Show at Gallery 1988

— In Case You Missed It: The Stand: Parts 12, 3, 4 feat. Mick Garris and W.G. Snuffy Walden

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Buy: The Long Walk via Amazon

Previous Story
Episode 16: The Stand Miniseries with Mick Garris and W.G. Snuffy Walden
Next Story
Episode 18: The Long Walk
No comments