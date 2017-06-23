Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 19: Needful Takes on Spike’s The Mist

on June 23, 2017, 12:00am
Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Bag of Bones, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King — and answer your questions.

This week, there aren’t too many news stories, but that’s okay: It’s our 19th episode, and to celebrate, we’ve got some hot, hot takes on Spike’s The Mist.

So, join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman, and return next week as the Losers take their first trip to Castle Rock with King’s iconic 1979 novel, The Dead Zone.

Links

The Dark Tower IGN Interview:

— Listen:

— Attend: Stephen and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties’ Book Tour

— Pledge: It Documentary IndieGoGo Campaign 

— In Case You Missed It: The Long Walk

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Buy: The Dead Zone via Amazon

