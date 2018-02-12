Episode 2: The One With the Woke Makeovers

Every so often, a podcast comes along that makes you reconsider the possibilities of the medium – a show so innovative, entertaining and downright transcendent that it changes you on a fundamental level. And also, there’s TV Party.

Welcome to TV Party, Consequence of Sound‘s official TV podcast! Every week, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington take you through the week’s world of TV, along with a rotating cast of writers, critics, and all-around televisual savants.

This week, Allison and Clint are joined by Jacob Oller (Paste Magazine, One Perfect Shot, Syfy Wire) to finally react to This Is Us‘ dramatic Super Bowl episode — and the reveal of Jack’s actual death.

Our hosts also celebrate some transcendent fierceness on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, dig into the turn-of-the-century pseudoscience of The Alienist, and debate whether or not Queer Eye’s Netflix reboot is a welcome update to the self-improvement show, or mere exploitation of Trump-era social issues with a glossy makeover.

Grab your triple-layered wigs and a fuckton of cats, and take a listen!

Episode Guide

Last Week in TV:

4:51: Consensus – This Is Us, “Super Bowl Party” (NBC)

19:16: Clint – Season 2 of The Expanse (SYFY)

23:31: Allison – RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 – “The Bitchelor” (VH1)

28:10: Jacob – Black Lightning (CW); The Alienist (TNT)

Reboot Report:

37:11: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Overly Specific Thing of the Week:

53:13: Clint – Freelance Flashback of the Week (Black-ish) (ABC)

54:50: Jacob – Super Bowl Tide Commercial of the Week – Tennis Ad (NBC)

57:03: Allison – Fuckton of Cats of the Week: “Fuckton of Cats” (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) (CW); Guy Who Had a Great Week of the Week: Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) (FX)

Next Week in TV:

59:50: Consensus – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Finale – “Nathaniel Is Irrelevant.” (CW)

1:01:14: Clint – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow mid-season premiere (CW)

1:05:10: Allison – Classic Doctor Who (BBC, Britbox)

1:06:23: Jacob – This Close (Sundance Now)

Discovery Special of the Week:

Mysteries & Scandals: “Michael Jackson & Anna Nicole Smith – Bad Medicine” (OXYGEN)