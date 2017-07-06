Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 21: Needful Fears Over The Dark Tower

by
on July 06, 2017, 3:00pm
1 comment

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Bag of Bones, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King — and answer your questions.

This week, the Losers chew on various headlines related to the upcoming King adaptations — from Hulu’s Castle Rock to Audience’s Mr. Mercedes — while voicing their concerns over next month’s The Dark Tower.

So, join McKenzie Gerber, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman, and return next week when the Losers select the true gems from King’s ’70s bibliography, from best characters to scariest villains to tastiest poundcake.

Links

The Dark Tower Featurette:

— Look: Mr. Mercedes Cast and Character Photos

— Watch: Amazon and Spike TV’s ads for The Mist

— Read: Stephen King’s 1982 review of The Evil Dead

— Listen: The Dark Tower Playlist

— Attend: Stephen and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties’ Book Tour

— Pledge: It Documentary IndieGoGo Campaign 

— In Case You Missed It: The Dead Zone

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Buy: Firestarter via Amazon

