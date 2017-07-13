Episode 22: The Best of ’70s Stephen King

The Emmy nominations may have just been announced, but we Losers—and hopefully you, Constant Listeners—know there’s a far more important awards show in 2017: the Kingies.

As we close the book on Stephen King’s 1970s output, hosts Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Michael Roffman choose the best (and worst!) from a litany of categories. Who’s our favorite hero of a ’70s King novel? Which novel has the best ending? And where can the tastiest poundcake be found?



The hosts aren’t always in agreement, so it’s up to you, Constant Listener, to help us break more than a couple of ties in the comments. And of course, we’d love to hear your own personal Kingy ballot.

And be sure to tune back in next week for another installment of Needful Tweets. Then we’re on to Firestarter. King’s ninth book kicks off the slightly spottier yet still brilliant 1980s, a decade that includes what are arguably his two scariest novels.

Until then, long days, pleasant nights, and several golden Kurt Barlow statues on your bureau.

