Episode 24: Firestarter

“You’re a firestarter honey … just one big Zippo lighter.”

Constant Listeners, pack your belongings, because you’re about to move into The Shop. More specifically, the Department of Scientific Intelligence, where government scientists are currently watching over patients under the influence of Lot Six. It’s fine. Don’t worry. We have great food and even Home Box Office Entertainment.



Join us as The Losers’ Club roasts some mallows by the embers of Stephen King’s 1980 sci-fi thriller, Firestarter. We’ll also share what freaks us out, what makes us laugh, and what makes us cringe. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs a little on the long side.

Listen below and stay away from the stables.

