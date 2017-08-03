Episode 25: The Dark Tower Roundtable Movie Review

“The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed”

Constant Listeners, drop what you’re doing and head straight to the Dutch Hill mansion. It’s time to leave Keystone Earth and step into Mid-World, where you’ll witness the ensuing battle between Roland Deschain and the ever-evasive Man in Black.



Join us as The Losers’ Club discuss Nikolaj Arcel’s adaptation of The Dark Tower. We’ll share what we loved, what we hated, and what made us cringe. What’s more, we’ll dump out a new Bag of Bones by answering your questions surrounding the film.

Listen below and never forget the face of your father.

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— The Dark Tower Trailer:

— Purchase: The Dark Tower: The Art of the Film

— In Case You Missed It: Firestarter

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: The Gunslinger via Amazon