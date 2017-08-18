Episode 27: Driving Mr. Mercedes for 19 Hours in Bangor

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Hollywood King, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This week, the Losers catch up on the latest headlines, from brand new adaptations to possible sequels to It and The Dark Tower, before reviewing Audience’s Mr. Mercedes and spending 19 exciting hours in Bangor, Maine.



Okay, so we didn’t go to Maine — at least not yet — but our latest honorary Loser, Mr. Scott Wampler of Birth.Movies.Death., was whisked away to King’s stomping grounds. Naturally, he has quite a story to tell, one that’ll leave you drooling like Cujo.

So, join Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Justin Gerber, and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, and return next week when the Losers dig deep into King’s 1981 non-fiction book, Danse Macabre.

Links

— Watch: Mr. Mercedes via Audience

— Set Visit: Castle Rock Begins Filming

— Attend: Fantastic Fest 2017

— Analysis: Box Office: ‘It’ Could Be Stephen King’s Biggest Movie Ever

— Interview: Stephen King Know He’s Having a Moment; Stephen King on ‘Mr. Mercedes,’ How to Adapt His Novels and What Scares Him; and Stephen King busier than ever with ‘Mr. Mercedes’ show, new books

— Pledge: It Documentary IndieGoGo Campaign

— In Case You Missed It: Roadwork

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: Danse Macabre via Amazon