Episode 28: Danse Macabre

“We need ghost stories because we, in fact, are the ghosts.”

Constant Listeners, let’s talk about a little thing called “horror.” Don’t you love it when things go bump at night? Or when that bedroom closet of yours just can’t seem to stay closed during the night? Or perhaps those moments when you suddenly wake up and have a nagging suspicion that something is sitting on your bed?



Join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, McKenzie Gerber, and Mel Kassel as they take a dance of death with Stephen King’s 1981 non-fiction novel, Danse Macabre. The Losers relate King’s findings/feelings to all things horror, reveal what scares them, and discuss some essential pieces of horror cinema from the ‘80s to today.

Listen below and feel free to talk horror with us on our socials.

