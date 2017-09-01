Episode 29: One for the Road and One for Tobe Hooper

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Hollywood King, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This week, the Losers pay homage to the late Tobe Hooper, the great Southern horror master responsible for giving the genre such terrifying thrill rides as 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, 1979’s ‘Salem’s Lot, 1981’s Funhouse, and 1982’s Poltergeist.



What’s more, they head over to Hollywood King, unpack the latest Bag of Bones, and speak with filmmaker Joshua Brucker, the director of the forthcoming adaptation of Night Shift‘s “One for the Road” starring Lance Henriksen.

So, join McKenzie Gerber, Justin Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, and return next week when the Losers dig deep into the highly anticipated blockbuster adaptation of It. We’ll all float together.

Links

— One for the Road Official Site

— Teaser Trailer:

— Buy: One of the Five Houses Near Stephen King

— Listen: Benjamin Wallfisch’s It Score

— Learn More: Dolores Claiborne Opera

— Attend: Fantastic Fest 2017

— Analysis: Box Office: ‘It’ Could Be Stephen King’s Biggest Movie Ever

— Pledge: It Documentary IndieGoGo Campaign

— In Case You Missed It: Danse Macabre

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: Danse Macabre via Amazon