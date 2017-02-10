Episode 3: The Shining

“Monsters are real. Ghosts are too. They live inside of us, and sometimes, they win.”

Constant Listeners, it’s time to leave ‘Salem’s Lot and head out west to the snow-capped mountains of Colorado. Fear not, you won’t be alone, you’ll be in good company with the Torrances. They’re a nice American family who’s going to spend an entire winter at the majestic and world renown Overlook Hotel. Have you heard of it? It’s the crème de la crème of getaway resorts and a frequent haunt of many presidents, politicians, foreign dignitaries, and A-list celebrities. It’s won several awards!



Join us as we discuss and debate the themes, characters, and legacy of Stephen King’s 1977 spooky masterpiece, The Shining. We’ll also share what freaks us out, what makes us laugh, and what makes us cringe. Our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs very long, but the good news is that you’ll finish knowing what child actor Courtland Mead has been up to these days and why Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation is more faithful to the book than you think.

