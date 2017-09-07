Episode 30: It Roundtable Movie Review with Andy and Barbara Muschietti Interview

“Your hair is winter fire

January embers

My heart burns there, too.”



Constant Listeners, what are you waiting for? Grab you swim trunks and head to the barrens, where we’re all going for a nice late summer swim in the good ol’ grey water of Derry, Maine. Don’t even bother bringing those floaties, either.

Join us as The “Real” Losers’ Club discuss Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of It. We’ll share what we loved, what we didn’t love, and what made us cringe, all through two type of reviews: spoiler-free and spoilerific. You choose.

That’s not all! We also spoke with the director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, who told us all about making It, how they want to approach the sequel, and why they’d be great to adapt Pet Sematary and “The Jaunt”.

Listen below and watch out for the deadlights.

