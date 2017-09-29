Episode 33: The Running Man

“In the year 2025, the best men don’t run for president, they run for their lives…”

Constant Listeners, welcome to Co-Op City, where your 15 minutes of fame may be your last. Yes, both the Games Network and the United States of America have deemed you an enemy of the state, but the good news is you have a 12-hour head start.

What are you waiting for? Join Randall Colburn, Allison Shoemaker, McKenzie Gerber, and Justin Gerber as they sprint through Richard Bachman’s 1982 sci-fi dystopian novel, The Running Man. They’ll also share what freaks them out, what makes them laugh, and what makes them cringe. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs a little on the long side.

So, hold on to your New Bucks and start running.

