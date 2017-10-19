Episode 36: 1922 Roundtable Movie Review with Zak Hilditch Interview

“In the end, we all get caught.”

Constant Listeners, it’s time to head back to Hemingford Home, Nebraska, only this time we’re not visiting Abagail Freemantle. Or running away from those pesky corn kids. No, we’re here to watch the troubled James family spiral into misery.

Join The Losers’ Club as they wipe the sweat from their brows and dig deep into Zak Hilditch’s harrowing adaptation of Stephen King’s Full Dark, No Stars novella, 1922. They’ll share what they loved, what scared them, and why they think it’s a worthy King adaptation. Shortly after, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman talks to the filmmaker himself.

Before all that, though, they have some Needful Tweets to sort through and must pay a visit to Hollywood King, where there’s a new teaser trailer for Castle Rock, more Burger King drama, and another can’t-miss Saturday Night Live parody.

This particular well runs deep, so it’d be best dive in now.

