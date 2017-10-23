Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 37: Thomas Jane on Dreamcatcher, The Mist, 1922, Twin Peaks, and Paul Westerberg

by
on October 23, 2017, 12:00am
1 comment

Constant Listeners, as you know, we love Thomas Jane. He’s our favorite everyman, a veritable hero that anyone can get behind, the type of guy you want at the frontlines of every adventure. And, as we learned, he’s exactly that in real life.

This past Friday,  the Losers were fortunate enough to talk to Jane, who called from his Los Angeles home. For over an hour, they talked about everything from Paul Westerberg to absinthe to rummaging through old black and white photos.

Naturally, they also went deep on his work in three Stephen King adaptations, specifically 2002’s Dreamcatcher, 2007’s The Mist, and this month’s 1922. To the Losers’ surprise, he also told them another King title he’d like to star in down the road.

It’s a wild conversation, and worth every minute of your time.

Download the episode | Subscribe via iTunesSoundcloud | Stitcher

– Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

– E-mail us tips. 

Links

Dreamcatcher Trailer:

The Mist Trailer:

1922 Trailer:

— Read: Dan Caffrey’s review of 1922

— Buy: Mondo and Birth.Movies.Death’s Stephen King Issue

— In Case You Missed It: 1922 Roundtable Movie Review with Interview Zak Hilditch

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

Previous Story
State of the Empire Episode 38: Han Solo and the Kingdom of the Crystal Porg
Next Story
Episode 38: Creepshow 1 and 2 with The New Flesh Podcast
1 comment