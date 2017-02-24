Episode 4: Rage

“That was Dad’s life, and I was the birdshit on his windshield.”

Constant Listeners, come walk away from the charred wreckage of The Overlook Hotel and head back to high school, where you’ll meet incorrigible jerkstore Charlie Decker. Don’t be fooled by his would-be slacker hero schtick: the way he throws his legs up on the teacher’s desk like he’s Mr. Joe Cool or how he talks like Edward Norton circa 1999. This guy’s trouble, this guy’s dangerous, and this guy’s lost his mind. What’s worse, this guy has a gun, and that’s where things take a dicey turn … fast.



Join us as we discuss and debate the themes, characters, and unfortunate legacy of Stephen King’s Richard Bachman’s 1977 novella, Rage. We’ll also share what freaks us out, what makes us laugh, and what makes us cringe. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs long, but that leaves us plenty of time to do god’s work like come up with a dream cast and crew to bring this not-so-enviable story to the silver screen for redemption.

