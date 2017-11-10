Episode 40: The Pennywise and Stranger Things 2 “Connection”

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Hollywood King, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This week, the Losers head to Hawkins, Indiana, where there’s apparently a former resident of our Master of Horror’s home state. Um, you might have heard of it? A little place called Maine? Let’s just say, those Duffers aren’t clowning around. Or are they?

Yes, McKenzie Gerber, Mel Kassel, and Justin Gerber are talking about Stranger Things 2 and its unlikely connection with It. Before that, though, they get into the latest from the greatest. Listen below and head back next week for a little jail time of the seasonal variety.

