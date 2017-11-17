Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 41: Different Seasons Pt. 1: Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption

by
on November 17, 2017, 11:01am
0 comments

“Get busy living, or get busy dying.”

Constant Listeners, winter may be lifting its grey, icy head, but hope springs eternal on today’s episode. We’ve arrived at Different Seasons, Stephen King’s 1982 collection of season-themed novellas, and what’s unique with its first entry, “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption”, is that it might be the only King work that can’t be discussed without acknowledging its film adaptation.

Listen in as Losers Randall Colburn, Mel Kassel, Justin Gerber, and McKenzie Gerber weigh the novella against the film while also discussing the intricacies of Frank Darabont’s adaptation, the horrors of prison, the benefits of an ensemble, and even alternate names for what is definitely one of King’s worst titles. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs long.

Listen below and remember that hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.

Download the episode | Subscribe via iTunesSoundcloud | Stitcher

— Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips. 

Trailer:

Links

— In Case You Missed It: The Pennywise and Stranger Things 2 “Connection”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Buy: Different Seasons via Amazon

Previous Story
Episode 40: The Pennywise and Stranger Things 2 “Connection”
Next Story
Episode 42: Happy Kingsgiving 2017
No comments