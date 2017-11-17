Episode 41: Different Seasons Pt. 1: Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption

“Get busy living, or get busy dying.”

Constant Listeners, winter may be lifting its grey, icy head, but hope springs eternal on today’s episode. We’ve arrived at Different Seasons, Stephen King’s 1982 collection of season-themed novellas, and what’s unique with its first entry, “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption”, is that it might be the only King work that can’t be discussed without acknowledging its film adaptation.

Listen in as Losers Randall Colburn, Mel Kassel, Justin Gerber, and McKenzie Gerber weigh the novella against the film while also discussing the intricacies of Frank Darabont’s adaptation, the horrors of prison, the benefits of an ensemble, and even alternate names for what is definitely one of King’s worst titles. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs long.

Listen below and remember that hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.

Trailer:

Links

