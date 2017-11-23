Episode 42: Happy Kingsgiving 2017

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Hollywood King, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

This time, the Losers gather around the dinner table for their first Kingsgiving, where they’ll share what they’re most thankful for in the world of Maine’s finest. Warning: Things get a little sloppy, but also a little teary. It’s just right.

Towards the end, they also unload another hefty Bag of Bones, during which they’ll answer your questions, which is why you should join McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber now before you crank open that can of cranberry sauce.

Then we’ll see you next week when we address those creeps in Apt. Pupil.

– Download the episode | Subscribe via iTunes | Soundcloud | Stitcher



– Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

– E-mail us tips.

Links

— Pre-Order: The Stephen King Soundtrack Collection

— Check Out: Stephen King First Edition Guide

— Watch:

— In Case You Missed It: Different Seasons Pt. 1: Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption

— Read: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films