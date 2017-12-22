Menu
Episode 47: Happy Kingmas 2017

on December 22, 2017, 11:30am
Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets and Hollywood King, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever-expanding world of Stephen King.

‘Tis the season, though, as Losers McKenzie Gerber, Mel Kassel, Justin Gerber and Randall Colburn suit up in red, pet some rabid reindeer, and head out on their sleigh for their first annual Kingmas. Along the way, they pick up Hugh Laurie, talk Christine porn, and unpack a big ol’ Bag of Bones.

So, grab some eggnog, join the fun, and then return next week for our final episode of 2017 as we reach the last novella of Different SeasonsThe Breathing Method.

