Episode 49: Sometimes We Come Back for Another Year

Constant Listeners, welcome to another year with The Losers’ Club, your favorite Stephen King podcast. To kick off 2018, we’re catching up on all the Needful Tweets and scorching news from Hollywood King we missed over the holiday.

What’s more, Losers McKenzie Gerber, Mel Kassel, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman will share their New Year’s resolutions with regards to the podcast, their respective reading habits, and the neverending King’s Dominion.



It’s a breezy episode ahead of what will surely be another wild year. Listen below and stay tuned for next week’s first book episode, which finds the Losers heading to the Pittsburgh area in an ol’ 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine.

