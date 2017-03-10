Episode 5: Night Shift Pt. 1

“Story is something happening to someone you have been led to care about.”

Constant Listeners, visiting hours with Charlie Decker are over. Please say your goodbyes and head to the nearest exit, but don’t go too far, we have a few stories for you. Stories that involve flesh-hungry rats, possessed groundskeepers, rancid beer, murderous machinery, hammer-happy serial killers, demon greasers, and much, much more. By the end, you’ll be wishing they were just harmless campfire tales.



Join us as we discuss and debate the themes, characters, and sordid fates of Stephen King’s first short story collection, 1978’s Night Shift. We’ll also share what freaks us out, what makes us laugh, and what makes us cringe. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why we’re dedicating three whopper episodes to this book, which should cover every story and every adaptation.

And as a special treat, we even ranked the stories from worst to best…

