Episode 52: Cycle of the Werewolf

“Something inhuman has come to Tarker’s Mills…”

Constant Listeners, lock your doors, bolt your windows, and turn off the lights. There’s something lurking in the woods tonight, and there’s no telling where and when it might strike next. Locals are calling this beast the Full Moon Killer, and aren’t you lucky, there’s a special full moon on the way. Don’t you shiver and don’t you scream, though, grab your gun and pray there’s a silver bullet to spare.



Join Losers Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber as they light up some fireworks, avoid any lively cases of herpes, and tear through Stephen King’s 1983 short horror novel, Cycle of the Werewolf. Much like the novelette, this episode is a little unorthodox with regards to its breakdown, but be patient and let the cycle spin accordingly. It’s a real hoot — or, shall we say, howl.

Oh, and you might notice we have a new theme song for the new season. Yes, The Kickback’s own Billy Yost offered a special Midwestern twist on Tom Petty’s Southern rock anthem, delivering a mighty strong cover that would make even Larry Underwood dig this man. Be sure to follow these guys on Facebook and grab their latest album — one of 2017’s very best — Weddings and Funerals.

Listen below and return next week when we catch up on some Needful Tweets.

