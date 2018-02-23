Episode 55: Pet Sematary Pt. 2

“Death is a mystery, and burial is a secret.”

Constant Listeners, welcome back. If you recall, you last left the Losers outside of the Sematary, where Randall Colburn, Mel Kassel, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber were waiting at the gates with their shovels.

Well, now they’re ready to dig even deeper into Stephen King’s 1983 novel, Pet Sematary. In addition to all the creepy stuff, they’ll share some beautiful prose, eat some poundcake, and head into King’s Dominion.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Listen below and return next week for the adaptations, including an exclusive interview with Pet Sematary 1 and 2 director Mary Lambert, who spoke to The Losers’ Club for nearly an hour. It’s a good one.

— Download the episode | Subscribe via iTunes | Soundcloud | Stitcher

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: The Kickback

— In Case You Missed It: Pet Sematary Pt. 1

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations