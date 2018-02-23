Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 55: Pet Sematary Pt. 2

on February 23, 2018, 1:45pm
“Death is a mystery, and burial is a secret.”

Constant Listeners, welcome back. If you recall, you last left the Losers outside of the Sematary, where Randall Colburn, Mel Kassel, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber were waiting at the gates with their shovels.

Well, now they’re ready to dig even deeper into Stephen King’s 1983 novel, Pet Sematary. In addition to all the creepy stuff, they’ll share some beautiful prose, eat some poundcake, and head into King’s Dominion.

Listen below and return next week for the adaptations, including an exclusive interview with Pet Sematary 1 and 2 director Mary Lambert, who spoke to The Losers’ Club for nearly an hour. It’s a good one.

