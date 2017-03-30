Episode 7: We All Float Down Here (It Trailer Reactions)

“You’ll float too.”

Constant Listeners, we have some good news: Over the weekend, Dan Caffrey’s lovely wife — ahem, actress Susan Myburgh — suggested that we take our newsy Needful Tweets section and use that as a buffer between our more traditional book-centric episodes. We agreed, which means, yes, The Losers’ Club will now be a weekly podcast.



What a week to start, huh? Stephen King’s reportedly being hit with a ludicrous $500 lawsuit, Sony previewed footage from The Dark Tower at CinemaCon, excerpts were released for both Gwendy’s Button Box and Sleeping Beauties, and most importantly, New Line Cinema released the epic teaser trailer for Andrés Muschietti’s It.

If anything, it’s proof that Ka really is a wheel, and we’re all riding it together. So, what are you waiting for? Join Randall Colburn, Michael Roffman, Justin Gerber, and McKenzie Gerber now to get the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, and return next week for our third and final Night Shift episode in which we dissect all of its film adaptations.

