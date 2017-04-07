Episode 8: Night Shift Pt. 3

Constant Listeners, it’s time to pour some water on the campfire and head to the living room, where we’ll be watching some of the worst films to ever grace the horror genre. Gasp at how “The Lawnmower Man” became a virtual reality spectacle starring James Bond, cringe at the number of unnecessary films based on “Children of the Corn”, and shake your head at how Stephen King himself made “Trucks” a totally boring movie.

Join us as we discuss the good, the bad, and the (mostly) ugly film and television adaptations that spawned from King’s first short story collection, 1978’s Night Shift. As always, we tried to be as thorough and comprehensive as possible, even despite the quality of the work at hand, which is why this final chapter in our Night Shift collection runs close to three hours. On the plus side, you’ll hear everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Timothy Busfield’s starring role in the made-for-TV movie, Trucks.



Listen below and catch us next week with another episode of Needful Tweets.

Links

— Trailers: Maximum Overdrive, Trucks, The Lawnmower Man, Cat’s Eye, Sometimes They Come Back, Battleground, Children of the Corn (1984), Children of the Corn (2009), The Mangler, Graveyard Shift

— Dollar Babies: Night Surf, The Woman in the Room, The Lawnmower Man, The Boogeyman

— Remake This! Graveyard Shift

— In Case You Missed It: Needful Tweets and the Losers’ Reactions to the It Trailer

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: Night Shift via Amazon