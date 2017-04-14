Menu
Needful King
A neverending celebration of Maine's legendary Master of Horror,
through editorials, interviews, lists, and podcasts

Episode 9: Losers in the Mist

by
on April 14, 2017, 12:30am
0 comments

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever expanding world of Stephen King. By now, most will agree that we’re currently in another Golden Age of Maine’s finest, as evidenced by the number of film and TV adaptations coming down the pipeline alone.

This week, a few more were added to the pile, joining the likes of New Line Cinema’s It, Sony’s The Dark Tower, Netflix’s Gerald’s Game, Audience’s Mr. Mercedez, and Spike TV’s The Mist. Speaking of which, the first trailer for The Mist dropped on Tuesday, and although it’s only a minute and some change, there’s plenty to unpack.

So, join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman now to get the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, in addition to some flavorful chats on everything from recent dreams to Thomas Jane to Subway. Be sure to tune in next week for our first of four episodes revolving around King’s legendary post-apocalyptic epic The Stand.

Download the episode | Subscribe via iTunesSoundcloud | Stitcher

– Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

– E-mail us tips. 

Links

The Mist Trailer:

— Photos: Stephen King visits set of Mr. Mercedez

— Op-Editorial: Stephen King on Donald Trump: ‘How do such men rise? First as a joke’

— Read: Stephen King’s recommendation letter for Joe Hill

— In Case You Missed It: Night Shift – Part 1, 2, and 3

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Buy: The Stand via Amazon

Previous Story
State of the Empire Episode 31: The FVIII of the Force
Next Story
State of the Empire Episode 32: Star Wars Celebration 2017 – Secrets, Speculations, and Insights
No comments