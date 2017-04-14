Episode 9: Losers in the Mist

Constant Listeners, welcome to another bi-monthly edition of Needful Tweets, where the Losers unpack all the hottest news in the ever expanding world of Stephen King. By now, most will agree that we’re currently in another Golden Age of Maine’s finest, as evidenced by the number of film and TV adaptations coming down the pipeline alone.

This week, a few more were added to the pile, joining the likes of New Line Cinema’s It, Sony’s The Dark Tower, Netflix’s Gerald’s Game, Audience’s Mr. Mercedez, and Spike TV’s The Mist. Speaking of which, the first trailer for The Mist dropped on Tuesday, and although it’s only a minute and some change, there’s plenty to unpack.

So, join Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman now to get the latest scoops in King’s Dominion, in addition to some flavorful chats on everything from recent dreams to Thomas Jane to Subway. Be sure to tune in next week for our first of four episodes revolving around King’s legendary post-apocalyptic epic The Stand.

