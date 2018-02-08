Hall of Faces: Who’s the Greatest Character on The Good Place?

Every so often, a podcast comes along that makes you reconsider the possibilities of the medium – a show so innovative, entertaining and downright transcendent that it changes you on a fundamental level. And also, there’s TV Party.

Deep in the bowels of CPN Studios, there lies a chamber only the greatest TV characters can enter – the funniest, the grumpiest, the maddest visages the television medium has to offer. There, we honor the breakout comic relief, the magnetically flawed protagonist, the one-time guest character that defines an entire series. This is where we hoard TV’s most valuable visages. This… is the Hall of Faces.

For our very first Hall of Faces, Allison and Clint are once again joined by Julie Starbird (Podlander Drunkcast) and Caroline Siede (The AV Club) to determine which (if any) of The Good Place‘s roster of delightfully absurd characters will occupy the inaugural spot. Will it be Chidi? Janet? Michael? Even Mindy St. Clair? Hear us battle it out, while also figuring out just how the heck the Hall of Faces even works!​