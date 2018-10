From Consequence of Sound‘s crack team of music journalists, straight to your headphones. Three times a week we’re serving up bite-sized album reviews for the music fan on the go who wants to stay in the know.

With Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake offers up a funky, country-laced experiment that’s not nearly as bad as its already-damned reputation suggests, even though its lyrics may be. Michael Roffman reads Dan Weiss’ review.



