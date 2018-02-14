Kendrick Lamar – Black Panther: The Album

From Consequence of Sound‘s crack team of music journalists, straight to your headphones. Three times a week we’re serving up bite-sized album reviews for the music fan on the go who wants to stay in the know.

Though informed by the blaxploitation soundtracks of the ‘70s and the label-driven hip-hop soundtracks of the ‘90s, Black Panther: The Album is very much of its time: a well-produced and incredibly cohesive album with the loose swagger of a curated playlist. Eleanor Edwards reads Greg Whitt’s review.



