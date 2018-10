From Consequence of Sound‘s crack team of music journalists, straight to your headphones. Three times a week we’re serving up bite-sized album reviews for the music fan on the go who wants to stay in the know.

Culture II plays like another Migos album, bringing along the same cast of producers as last year, beefing up Quavo’s production role, and overloading the game with shiny, new anthems about shiny, new jewelry. Michael Roffman reads Dan Weiss’ review.







– Download the episode | iTunes | Podchaser