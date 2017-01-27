Episode 2: ‘Salem’s Lot

“The town kept its secrets, and the Marsten House brooded over it like a ruined king.”

Constant Listeners, after surviving the telepathic rage of the late Carrie White, it’s time to leave the death and destruction of Chamberlain, Maine and head to another small town. Don’t worry, it’s not very far, and you won’t need to hitch a ride in no Plymouth Fury. It’s another blasted heath that locals like to call Jerusalem’s Lot, where the days are short, the nights are long, and the sun is your only saving grace.



Join us as we discuss and debate the themes, characters, and legacy of Stephen King’s 1975 vampiric masterpiece, ‘Salem’s Lot. We’ll also share what freaks us out, what makes us laugh, and what makes us cringe. Our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs long, but the good news is that you’ll finish knowing that Law & Order star Michael Moriarty once had sex with a vampire al fresco.

– Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

– E-mail us tips.

Links

— Trailers: Salem’s Lot (1979), Salem’s Lot (2004), A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)

— Listen: Salem’s Lot 1995 BBC Radio Drama

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

— Buy: Salem’s Lot via Amazon