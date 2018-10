From Consequence of Sound‘s crack team of music journalists, straight to your headphones. Three times a week we’re serving up bite-sized album reviews for the music fan on the go who wants to stay in the know.

With Down Below, it’s more difficult than ever to call Tribulation simply a metal band. Their sound is much more subtle and daring, reaching out into the worlds of psychedelia, shoegaze, and post-rock. Robert Ham breaks it all down.



– Download the episode | iTunes | Podchaser