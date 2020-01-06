The Horror Virgin

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, we’ve got you covered. Each week, horror fans Jenn and Mikey will take Horror Virgin Todd through the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time. We’ll discuss classics as well as fan favorites, with the occasional new release thrown in for good measure. Mikey will make inappropriate jokes, Jennifer will gush over Stephen King, and Todd will scream like a little girl at every jump scare. Every. Single. One. It’s hilarious. Prepare yourself for spoilers, tangents, and lots of irreverent fun.