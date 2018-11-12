Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher – COMING SOON | Radio Public | RSS

The Latest Episodes

Consequence of Sound and Sony bring you an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. Join host Paula Mejia as she explores how masterpieces continue to evolve: shaping lives, shaking rafters, and ingraining itself into our culture. Maybe you’re a longtime fan who wants to go deeper. Maybe you’re a first-time listener curious to hear more – either way, you’re in the right place.

The Host:

Paula Mejia is a Colombian-American writer, raised mostly in Texas and currently based in Brooklyn, New York. She writes about the arts, food, culture, the Internet, media, and other ephemera for The New Yorker, New York Magazine, NPR, The Paris Review, Rolling Stone and many others. She edited for NPR Music‘s Turning the Tables (which won a 2018 Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media), and contributed to Red Bull Music Academy and KTRU Rice Radio.

Her first book, about The Jesus and Mary Chain’s Psychocandy, was published October 2016 on Bloomsbury Press as a part of the 33 1/3 series.

