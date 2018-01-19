Upcoming Releases

Menu

March 2018

March 16th:

Andrew Lloyd WebberUnmasked: The Platinum Collection 

Bishop NehruElevators: Act I & II

The BonnevillesDirty Photographs

Caroline SaysNo Fool Like An Old Fool

Chuck StrangersConsumers Park

Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler) – Mr. Dynamite

The Crown – Cobra Speed Venom

The Dean Ween Grouprock2

The DecemberistsI’ll Be Your Girl

— DJ Premier and Royce 5’ 9PRhyme 2

Dungen & Woods – Myths 003

Durand Jones & The Indication – Durand Jones & The Indication (Deluxe Reissue)

EarthlessBlack Heaven

Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby (Reissue)

Garden City Movement – Apollonia

Hot SnakesJericho Sirens

JB Dunckel (of Air)H+

Keane – Perfect Symmetry (Vinyl Reissue)

— KeaneUnder The Iron Sea (Vinyl Reissue)

Kim WildeHere Come the Aliens

King WitchUnder the Mountain

Lauren AuderCarry You EP

The Magic GangThe Magic Gang

Mount EerieOnly Now

Mythless (feat. Fang Island’s Jason Bartell)Patience Hell EP

NRBQ – NRBQ (Reissue)

The Oak Ridge Boys17th Avenue Revival

Rich AucoinHold EP

Rich Homie QuanRich As In Spirit

Rogue Wave – Asleep At Heaven’s Gate 10th Anniversary Reissue

SangoIn The Comfort Of

Snoop Dogg Bible of Love

Stone Temple PilotsStone Temple Pilots

SusperiaThe Lyricist

ThundercatDrank (Physical Release)

Will Long – Long Trax 2el

Winterlight – The Longest Sleep Through The Darkest Days

Yo La TengoThere’s a Riot Going On

March 23rd:

— Alasdair Roberts, Amble Skuse & David McGuinnessWhat News

Ben Frost – All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated EP

BlessthefallHard Feelings

Bruce Lamont – Broken Limbs Excite No Pity

Casey Neill & The Norway RatsSubterrene

Cavern of Anti-Matter – Hormone Lemonade

— Chloe x HalleThe Kids Are Alright

Courtney Marie AndrewsMay Your Kindness Remain

Dark Buddha Rising II EP

DiploCalifornia EP

Don McLeanBotanical Gardens 

Erika Wennerstrom (of Heartless Bastards)Sweet Unknown

Field ReportSummertime Songs

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

Grateful DeadBest of The Grateful Dead Live

Guided By VoicesSpace Gun

Hatis NoitIllogical Dance EP

Jack WhiteBoarding House Reach

Jeff Rosenstock POST- (Physical Release)

— Josienne Clarke & Ben WalkerSeedlings All

Juliana HatfieldHey Babe 25th Anniversary Reissue

L.A. GunsMade in Milan

Led ZeppelinHow the West Was One (Reissue)

LissieCastles

Mark Pritchard – Four Worlds

The Messthetics (Fugazi’s Joe Lally and Brendan Canty)The Messthetics 

Monster MagnetMindfucker

Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

Neil Young – PARADOX (Original Music From The Film)

NoMBe – They Might’ve Even Loved Me

Pale KidsHesitater

Paul ThornDon’t Let the Devil Ride

PreoccupationsNew Material

Rick Parfitt (of Status Quo)Over and Out

Squirrel Nut Zippers – Beasts Of Burgundy

Sunflower BeanTwentytwo in Blue

The SwordUsed Future

ThronelessCycles

— Tom WaitsBlue Valentine (CD Reissue)

— Tom WaitsClosing Time (CD Reissue)

— Tom WaitsForeign Affairs (CD Reissue)

— Tom WaitsHeart of Saturday Night (CD Reissue)

— Tom WaitsHeartattack & Vine (CD Reissue)

— Tom WaitsNighthawks at the Diner (CD Reissue)

— Tom WaitsSmall Change (CD Reissue)

Toni BraxtonSex and Cigarettes

— Various ArtistsIsle of Dogs (Original Soundtrack)

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan  – Dirt

March 30th:

Adrian Younge – Voices of Gemma

Amen DunesFreedom

Ben Harper & Charlie MusselwhiteNo Mercy In This Land

Betty LaVetteTimes Have Changed

The CarsHeartbeat City: Expanded Edition

The CarsShake It Up: Expanded Edition

Chris Carter (of Throbbing Gristle) – Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One

— Czarface & MF DOOMCzarface Meets Metal Face

Daphne & Celeste – Daphne & Celeste Save the World

FACSNegative Houses

FailureIn the Future EP

Frankie CosmosVessel

The Garden – Mirror Might Steal Your Charm

Harrison BromeBody High EP

Henry GreenShift

Holy WaveAdult Fear

Jean Grae and Quelle ChrisEverything’s Fine

Jukebox the GhostOff To The Races

Kacey MusgravesGolden Hour

Kate NashYesterday Was Forever

Light the Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) – Revival

Lindi OrtegaLiberty

The Lonely BiscuitsThe Universe In You

Mary Chapin CarpenterSometimes Just the Sky

Mary Murphy – No.1

Naked GiantsSLUFF

No Joy / Sonic BoomNo Joy / Sonic Boom EP

Queen of JeansDig Yourself

Rich the KidThe World Is Yours

Ruth KolevaConfidence Truth

The ShacksHaze

SuedeSuede 30th Anniversary Reissue

Trace Mountains (LVL UP’s Dave Benton)A Partner to Lean On

U-God (of Wu-Tang Clan)Venom

The VaccinesCombat Sports

The Voidz (Julian Casablancas)Virtue

ZEKEHellbender

April 2018

April 5th:

SabaCare For Me

April 6th:

30 Seconds to MarsTBA

The Aces – I Don’t Like Being Honest EP

Air WavesWarrior

Alison WonderlandAWAKE

The Amazing –  In Transit

Birds of PassageThe Death Of Our Invention

Black Salvation Uncertainty Is Bliss

Blackberry SmokeFind A Light

The California Honeydrops – Call It Home: Vol. 1 & 2

ChicagoChicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do)

Daniel AverySong For Alpha

— Death By Unga BungaSo Far So Good So Cool

— Del The Funky Homosapien + Amp LiveWheel of Fortune

Dr. Octagon – Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

DUSTED (Holy Fuck’s Brian Borcherdt)Blackout Summer

— The Family CrestThe War: Act I

Flatbush ZombiesVacation in Hell

EelsThe Deconstruction

— Fenne LilyOn Hold

Goat GirlGoat Girl

GLORIOR BELLI – The Apostates

GUM (Tame Impala’s Jay Watson)The Underdog

HindsI Don’t Run

Hop AlongBark Your Head Off, Dog

Howard Shore – The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring – The Complete Recordings

IslandFeel Like Air

Johnny CashJohnny Cash: Forever Words

Kali UchisIsolation

Kamelot – The Shadow Theory

King Crimson Live In Vienna, December 1st, 2016

kwes.Songs of Midi EP

Kylie MinogueGolden

Lil Xan – TOTAL XANARCHY

Lisa StansfieldDeeper

Little BootsBurn EP

LordeMelodrama (Vinyl Release)

LoveForever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition

MakenessLoud Patterns

Mastersystem (feat. members of Frightened Rabbit, Editors, and Minor Victories)Dance Music

MIEN (feat. members of The Black Angels and The Horrors)MIEN

Mind Over Matter – Bellowing Sun

MipsoEdges Run

No Thank You – All It Takes To Ruin It All 

Nonpareils (Aaron Hemphill)Scented Pictures

Partials – Glossolalia

— Paul de Jong (of The Books) – You Fucken Sucker

Peelander-ZGo PZ Go

Rafiq Bhatia (of Son Lux)Breaking English

Rainbow Kitten SurpriseHow To: Friend, Love, Freefall

— Rich GirlsBlack City

Ross From Friends – Aphelion EP

SabbRadiant

SDPay Attention

SloanSloan 12

Steve Bug & LangenbergParadise Sold

Tom MischGeography

— UnderøathErase Me

Unknown Mortal OrchestraSex & Food

Valhalla LightsMy Gracious Highway

Various ArtistsElton John: Restoration

— Various ArtistsElton John: Revamped

The Wonder YearsSister Cities

Wye Oak – The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs

— Young GalaxyDown Time

Zola JesusOkovi: Additions

April 13th:

— A Hawk & A HacksawForest Bathing

A Place to Bury StrangersPinned

Animal FlagVoid Ripper

Barry White – Love’s Theme: The Best Of The 20th Century Records Singles

BehemothMesse Noire

Beth Hart – Live From New York – Front & Center

Brazilian Girls Let’s Make Love

Breaking BenjaminEmber

Chrome SparksChrome Sparks

Confidence Man – Confident Music For Confident People

Coping SkillsWorst New Music

The DamnedEvil Spirits

David Bowie – Changesonebowie (Reissue)

Derek Smalls (of Spinal Tap) – Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)

Gang of FourComplicit EP

GeographerAlone Time EP

Goldmund – Occasus

High SunnMissed Connections

Isaac GracieIsaac Gracie

Jason AldeanRearview Town

Jen Ledger (of Skillet)Ledger EP

John PrineThe Tree of Forgiveness

Josh RouseLove in the Modern Age

Josh T. PearsonThe Straight Hits!

Juliana HatfieldJuliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newtown-John

King TuffThe Other

Laura VeirsThe Lookout

Many Rooms – There Is A Presence Here

Metallica – The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited (Reissue)

The MoondoggiesA Love Sleeps Deep

Mouse on MarsDimensional People

Mr. FingersCerebral Hemispheres

The Nels Cline 4 – Currents, Constellations

nothing,nowhere.ruiner

Pentanoix – PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I 

ProfPookie Baby

Rachel Cantu Love Rush EP

Rival ConsolesPersona

RYLRActual Existence

Simone FeliceThe Projector

Soffi TuckerTreehouse

U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind (Vinyl Reissue)

U2Pop (Vinyl Reissue)

U2Wide Awake In America (Vinyl Reissue)

Various Artists – Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score 

WALLACHIA – Monumental Heresy

War on WomanCapture the Flag

April 20th:

A Perfect CircleEat the Elephant

Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip)Beautiful Thing

Ashley MonroeSparrow

Barry White – The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1975)

Bishop BriggsChurch of Scars

Black Stone CherryFamily Tree

Brothers OsbornePort Saint Joe

Cold Fronts – Fantasy Du Jour

Daphne Guinness – Daphne & The Golden Chord

David BowieAladdin Sane (45th Anniversary Reissue)

Dokken – Return To The East Live 2016

Donovan WoodsBoth Ways

DRINKS (Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley)Hippo Lite

Exitmusic – The Recognitions

The Flaming Lips – Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips

GomezBring It On: 20th Anniversary Reissue

HIRSFriends. Lovers. Favorites.

— Ivar Bjørnson and Einar Selvik – Hugsjá

KimbraPrimal Heart

Jenny Wilson – Exorcism

Lord Huron – Vide Noir

Marcia BallShine Bright

The Melvins – Pinkus Abortion Technician

Mike Donovan (of Sic Alps) – How to Get Your Record Played in Shops

— MordorDarkness…

Neil Young – ROXY – Tonight’s The Night Live

Old Crow Medicine ShowVolunteer

PennywiseNever Gonna Die

Pete Townshend (of The Who)Who Came First (Reissue)

Post Animal – When I Think Of You In A Castle

Sting and Shaggy – 44/876 

StryperGod Damn Evil

— TesseracTSonder

— Thievery Corporation – Treasures from the Temple

Walter “Wolfman” Washington – My Future Is My Past

The WhoLive at Fillmore East 1968

YazanHahaha

April 21st:

April 21st is Record Store Day and record stores around the country will be selling exclusive limited-edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets. You can find the full list of releases here.

April 27th: 

Anna-MarieSpeak Your Mind

The ArmedOnly Love

The Beat Escape – Life Is Short The Answer’s Long

Beth Nielsen ChapmanHearts of Glass

BlossomsCool Like You

DMA’sFor Now

Don GallardoStill Here

Dr. DogCritical Equation

— ForeignerForeigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Forth WanderersForth Wanderers

God Is An AstronautEpitaph

GodsmackWhen Legends Rise

GrouperGrid of Points

Half WaifLavender

Hawthorne Heights – Bad Frequencies

Janelle MonáeDirty Computer

Jessie BaylinStrawberry Wind

Kid Koala – Floor Kids Original Video Game Soundtrack

— Okkervil RiverIn the Rainbow Road

Paul White – Rejuvenate

SkindredBig Tings

Speedy OrtizTwerp Verse

Twin ShadowCaer

We Are ScientistsMegaplex

Willie NelsonLast Man Standing

May 2018

May 4th:

BellyDOVE

Benjamin Lazar DavisNothing Matters

Big Sam’s Funky Nation Songs in the Key of Funk

Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime

Black Moth Super RainbowPanic Blooms

Brian EnoMusic For Installations

Cut WormsHollow Ground

Dada LifeOur Nation

Damien Jurado – The Horizon Just Laughed

Daniel BlumbergMinus

DJ KozeKnock Knock

Eleanor FriedbergerRebound

Eternal Summers – Every Day It Feels I’m Dying…

FAN (Meric Long of The Dodos)Barton’s Den

Frank TurnerBe More Kind

Gaz Coombes (of Supergrass)World’s Strongest Man

The Glitch MobSee Without Eyes

The Goldberg Sisters – HOME: A Nice Place To Visit

Harry PermezelWax Man

Horse FeathersAppreciation

IceageBeyondless

— Jack Ladder & The DreamlandersBlue Poles

Jessica Risker I See You Among The Stars

— Johnny YukonInstallation I

Jon HopkinsSingularity

Lake Street DiveFree Yourself Up

Leftover SalmonSomething Higher

Leon Bridges Good Thing

Liz Phair – Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set 

Mat KearneyCRAZYTALK

Mating Ritual – Light Myself On Fire

Middle KidsLost Friends

Parker MillsapOther Arrangements

Parkway DriveReverence

Rachel Sage – Myopia

Reuben and the DarksArms of a Dream

RF ShannonTrickster Blues

Shakey GravesCan’t Wake Up

— Shonen KnifeAlive! In Osaka

Skating PollyThe Make It All Show

Sugar Candy Mountain Do Right

Trampled By Turtles – Life Is Good On The Open Road

— Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois – Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois

WOLVHAMMER – The Monuments Of Ash & Bone

May 11th:

Aborted Fetus – The Ancient Spirits Of Decay

Aïsha DeviDNA Feelings

Ashley Campbell – The Lonely One

Beach House7

Beatrice Deer – My All To You

Benjamin JaffeWild Ocean

The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer

BoysRest in Peace

Hit Bargain (feat. members of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Cold Beat, North Highlands and Beach Fossils) – Potential Maximizer

Jerry GarciaBefore the Dead

La LuzFloating Features 

— Loreena McKennittLost Souls

The Magic NumbersOutsiders

Mark KozelekMark Kozelek

MarmalakesPlease Don’t Stop

Ornette ColemanOrnette Coleman: The Atlantic Years

Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son

Sarah LouiseDeeper Woods

Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts In The Rain

— The Sea and the CakeAny Day

Sean McGowanSon of the Smith

SevendustAll I See Is War

Simian Mobile DiscoMurmurations

SkinlessSavagery

Yours Are The Only EarsKnock Hard

May 18th:

AshIslands

Bad WolvesDisobey

Big UpsTwo Parts Together

BombinoDeran

Buck Meek (of Big Thief)Buck Meek

Courtney BarnettTell Me How You Really Feel

Family of the Year – Goodbye Sunshine, Hello Nighttime

— Fatoumata Diawara – Fenfo (Something to Say)

Five Finger Death Punch – And Justice For None

The Front BottomsAnn EP

Harrison LiptonLoveliness

James BayElectric Light

Joe Bonamassa – British Blues Explosion Live!

Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2)

Mamas GunGolden Days

Matt CostaSanta Rosa Fangs

MC Paul Barman(((echo chamber)))

Michael Rault – It’s A New Day Tonight

Nellie McKaySister Orchid

— Nihil EyesBlack Path

Now, NowSaved

Otis Redding – Dock Of The Bay Sessions 

Parquet CourtsWide Awake!

Quiet Slang (Beach Slang’s James Alex) – Everything Matters But No One Is Listening

Rachel Grimes – The Doctor From India: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Ray LaMontagnePart of the Light

Ryley WalkerDeafman Glance

Steve Miller Band – Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)

— TT (Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman)LoveLaws

Wax ChattelsWax Chattels

Wax IdolsHappy Ending

WussyWhat Heaven Is Like

May 25th:

Ari RoarCalm Down

CHVRCHESLove Is Dead

Dear NoraSkulls Example

Del McCoury Band Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass

The Flaming Lips – Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990

Halo Maud – Je Suis Une île

Jo PassedTheir Prime

Lamont Dozier – Reimagination

Snow PatrolWildness

Tracyanne Campbell (Camera Obscura) and Danny Coughlan (Crybaby) – Tracyanne & Danny

— The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys

WandPerfume EP

WeezerThe Black Album

— Wooden ShjipsV.

Wound CollectorEternal Bloodcult

June 2018

June 1st:

— American AquariumThings Change

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale GilmoreDowney to Lubbock 

Freedom FryClassic

Natalie PrassThe Future and the Past

Neko CaseHell-On

Roger Daltrey (of The Who)As Long As I Have You

WhitechapelThis Is Exile (Reissue)

June 8th:

— ClaptoneFantast

Lily AllenNo Shame

serpentwithfeetsoil

June 15th:

Benin CityLast Night

Marisa AndersonCloud Corner

RebelutionFree Rein

WellesRed Trees and White Trashes

June 22nd:

HatchetDying to Exist

Stella DonnellyThrush Metal EP

TSOL – Live at The Observatory

July 2018

July 13th:

LYDIALiquor

August 2018

August 31st:

Conan – Existential Void Guardian