An expansive, frequently updated list of upcoming releases in music. Our Upcoming Releases calendar includes upcoming albums, EPs, 7-inches, live albums, and more in genres including rock music, alt-rock, hip-hop, folk, electronica, and more.
March 2018
March 16th:
— Andrew Lloyd Webber – Unmasked: The Platinum Collection
— Bishop Nehru – Elevators: Act I & II
— The Bonnevilles – Dirty Photographs
— Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
— Chuck Strangers – Consumers Park
— Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler) – Mr. Dynamite
— The Crown – Cobra Speed Venom
— The Dean Ween Group – rock2
— The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
— DJ Premier and Royce 5’ 9 – PRhyme 2
— Dungen & Woods – Myths 003
— Durand Jones & The Indication – Durand Jones & The Indication (Deluxe Reissue)
— Earthless – Black Heaven
— Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby (Reissue)
— Garden City Movement – Apollonia
— Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
— JB Dunckel (of Air) – H+
— Keane – Perfect Symmetry (Vinyl Reissue)
— Keane – Under The Iron Sea (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kim Wilde – Here Come the Aliens
— King Witch – Under the Mountain
— Lauren Auder – Carry You EP
— The Magic Gang – The Magic Gang
— Mount Eerie – Only Now
— Mythless (feat. Fang Island’s Jason Bartell) – Patience Hell EP
— NRBQ – NRBQ (Reissue)
— The Oak Ridge Boys – 17th Avenue Revival
— Rich Aucoin – Hold EP
— Rich Homie Quan – Rich As In Spirit
— Rogue Wave – Asleep At Heaven’s Gate 10th Anniversary Reissue
— Sango – In The Comfort Of
— Snoop Dogg – Bible of Love
— Stone Temple Pilots – Stone Temple Pilots
— Susperia – The Lyricist
— Thundercat – Drank (Physical Release)
— Will Long – Long Trax 2el
— Winterlight – The Longest Sleep Through The Darkest Days
— Yo La Tengo – There’s a Riot Going On
March 23rd:
— Alasdair Roberts, Amble Skuse & David McGuinness – What News
— Ben Frost – All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated EP
— Blessthefall – Hard Feelings
— Bruce Lamont – Broken Limbs Excite No Pity
— Casey Neill & The Norway Rats – Subterrene
— Cavern of Anti-Matter – Hormone Lemonade
— Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
— Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain
— Dark Buddha Rising – II EP
— Diplo – California EP
— Don McLean – Botanical Gardens
— Erika Wennerstrom (of Heartless Bastards) – Sweet Unknown
— Field Report – Summertime Songs
— George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
— Grateful Dead – Best of The Grateful Dead Live
— Guided By Voices – Space Gun
— Hatis Noit – Illogical Dance EP
— Jack White – Boarding House Reach
— Jeff Rosenstock – POST- (Physical Release)
— Josienne Clarke & Ben Walker – Seedlings All
— Juliana Hatfield – Hey Babe 25th Anniversary Reissue
— L.A. Guns – Made in Milan
— Led Zeppelin – How the West Was One (Reissue)
— Lissie – Castles
— Mark Pritchard – Four Worlds
— The Messthetics (Fugazi’s Joe Lally and Brendan Canty) – The Messthetics
— Monster Magnet – Mindfucker
— Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma
— Neil Young – PARADOX (Original Music From The Film)
— NoMBe – They Might’ve Even Loved Me
— Pale Kids – Hesitater
— Paul Thorn – Don’t Let the Devil Ride
— Preoccupations – New Material
— Rick Parfitt (of Status Quo) – Over and Out
— Squirrel Nut Zippers – Beasts Of Burgundy
— Sunflower Bean – Twentytwo in Blue
— The Sword – Used Future
— Throneless – Cycles
— Tom Waits – Blue Valentine (CD Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Closing Time (CD Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Foreign Affairs (CD Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Heart of Saturday Night (CD Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Heartattack & Vine (CD Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Nighthawks at the Diner (CD Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Small Change (CD Reissue)
— Toni Braxton – Sex and Cigarettes
— Various Artists – Isle of Dogs (Original Soundtrack)
— Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – Dirt
March 30th:
— Adrian Younge – Voices of Gemma
— Amen Dunes – Freedom
— Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite – No Mercy In This Land
— Betty LaVette – Times Have Changed
— The Cars – Heartbeat City: Expanded Edition
— The Cars – Shake It Up: Expanded Edition
— Chris Carter (of Throbbing Gristle) – Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One
— Czarface & MF DOOM – Czarface Meets Metal Face
— Daphne & Celeste – Daphne & Celeste Save the World
— FACS – Negative Houses
— Failure – In the Future EP
— Frankie Cosmos – Vessel
— The Garden – Mirror Might Steal Your Charm
— Harrison Brome – Body High EP
— Henry Green – Shift
— Holy Wave – Adult Fear
— Jean Grae and Quelle Chris – Everything’s Fine
— Jukebox the Ghost – Off To The Races
— Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
— Kate Nash – Yesterday Was Forever
— Light the Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) – Revival
— Lindi Ortega – Liberty
— The Lonely Biscuits – The Universe In You
— Mary Chapin Carpenter – Sometimes Just the Sky
— Mary Murphy – No.1
— Naked Giants – SLUFF
— No Joy / Sonic Boom – No Joy / Sonic Boom EP
— Queen of Jeans – Dig Yourself
— Rich the Kid – The World Is Yours
— Ruth Koleva – Confidence Truth
— The Shacks – Haze
— Suede – Suede 30th Anniversary Reissue
— Trace Mountains (LVL UP’s Dave Benton) – A Partner to Lean On
— U-God (of Wu-Tang Clan) – Venom
— The Vaccines – Combat Sports
— The Voidz (Julian Casablancas) – Virtue
— ZEKE – Hellbender
April 2018
April 5th:
— Saba – Care For Me
April 6th:
— 30 Seconds to Mars – TBA
— The Aces – I Don’t Like Being Honest EP
— Air Waves – Warrior
— Alison Wonderland – AWAKE
— The Amazing – In Transit
— Birds of Passage – The Death Of Our Invention
— Black Salvation – Uncertainty Is Bliss
— Blackberry Smoke – Find A Light
— The California Honeydrops – Call It Home: Vol. 1 & 2
— Chicago – Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do)
— Daniel Avery – Song For Alpha
— Death By Unga Bunga – So Far So Good So Cool
— Del The Funky Homosapien + Amp Live – Wheel of Fortune
— Dr. Octagon – Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation
— DUSTED (Holy Fuck’s Brian Borcherdt) – Blackout Summer
— The Family Crest – The War: Act I
— Flatbush Zombies – Vacation in Hell
— Eels – The Deconstruction
— Fenne Lily – On Hold
— Goat Girl – Goat Girl
— GLORIOR BELLI – The Apostates
— GUM (Tame Impala’s Jay Watson) – The Underdog
— Hinds – I Don’t Run
— Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog
— Howard Shore – The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring – The Complete Recordings
— Island – Feel Like Air
— Johnny Cash – Johnny Cash: Forever Words
— Kali Uchis – Isolation
— Kamelot – The Shadow Theory
— King Crimson – Live In Vienna, December 1st, 2016
— kwes. – Songs of Midi EP
— Kylie Minogue – Golden
— Lil Xan – TOTAL XANARCHY
— Lisa Stansfield – Deeper
— Little Boots – Burn EP
— Lorde – Melodrama (Vinyl Release)
— Love – Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition
— Makeness – Loud Patterns
— Mastersystem (feat. members of Frightened Rabbit, Editors, and Minor Victories) – Dance Music
— MIEN (feat. members of The Black Angels and The Horrors) – MIEN
— Mind Over Matter – Bellowing Sun
— Mipso – Edges Run
— No Thank You – All It Takes To Ruin It All
— Nonpareils (Aaron Hemphill) – Scented Pictures
— Partials – Glossolalia
— Paul de Jong (of The Books) – You Fucken Sucker
— Peelander-Z – Go PZ Go
— Rafiq Bhatia (of Son Lux) – Breaking English
— Rainbow Kitten Surprise – How To: Friend, Love, Freefall
— Rich Girls – Black City
— Ross From Friends – Aphelion EP
— Sabb – Radiant
— SD – Pay Attention
— Sloan – Sloan 12
— Steve Bug & Langenberg – Paradise Sold
— Tom Misch – Geography
— Underøath – Erase Me
— Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food
— Valhalla Lights – My Gracious Highway
— Various Artists – Elton John: Restoration
— Various Artists – Elton John: Revamped
— The Wonder Years – Sister Cities
— Wye Oak – The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs
— Young Galaxy – Down Time
— Zola Jesus – Okovi: Additions
April 13th:
— A Hawk & A Hacksaw – Forest Bathing
— A Place to Bury Strangers – Pinned
— Animal Flag – Void Ripper
— Barry White – Love’s Theme: The Best Of The 20th Century Records Singles
— Behemoth – Messe Noire
— Beth Hart – Live From New York – Front & Center
— Brazilian Girls – Let’s Make Love
— Breaking Benjamin – Ember
— Chrome Sparks – Chrome Sparks
— Confidence Man – Confident Music For Confident People
— Coping Skills – Worst New Music
— The Damned – Evil Spirits
— David Bowie – Changesonebowie (Reissue)
— Derek Smalls (of Spinal Tap) – Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)
— Gang of Four – Complicit EP
— Geographer – Alone Time EP
— Goldmund – Occasus
— High Sunn – Missed Connections
— Isaac Gracie – Isaac Gracie
— Jason Aldean – Rearview Town
— Jen Ledger (of Skillet) – Ledger EP
— John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
— Josh Rouse – Love in the Modern Age
— Josh T. Pearson – The Straight Hits!
— Juliana Hatfield – Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newtown-John
— King Tuff – The Other
— Laura Veirs – The Lookout
— Many Rooms – There Is A Presence Here
— Metallica – The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited (Reissue)
— The Moondoggies – A Love Sleeps Deep
— Mouse on Mars – Dimensional People
— Mr. Fingers – Cerebral Hemispheres
— The Nels Cline 4 – Currents, Constellations
— nothing,nowhere. – ruiner
— Pentanoix – PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I
— Prof – Pookie Baby
— Rachel Cantu – Love Rush EP
— Rival Consoles – Persona
— RYLR – Actual Existence
— Simone Felice – The Projector
— Soffi Tucker – Treehouse
— U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind (Vinyl Reissue)
— U2 – Pop (Vinyl Reissue)
— U2 – Wide Awake In America (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score
— WALLACHIA – Monumental Heresy
— War on Woman – Capture the Flag
April 20th:
— A Perfect Circle – Eat the Elephant
— Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip) – Beautiful Thing
— Ashley Monroe – Sparrow
— Barry White – The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1975)
— Bishop Briggs – Church of Scars
— Black Stone Cherry – Family Tree
— Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
— Cold Fronts – Fantasy Du Jour
— Daphne Guinness – Daphne & The Golden Chord
— David Bowie – Aladdin Sane (45th Anniversary Reissue)
— Dokken – Return To The East Live 2016
— Donovan Woods – Both Ways
— DRINKS (Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley) – Hippo Lite
— Exitmusic – The Recognitions
— The Flaming Lips – Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips
— Gomez – Bring It On: 20th Anniversary Reissue
— HIRS – Friends. Lovers. Favorites.
— Ivar Bjørnson and Einar Selvik – Hugsjá
— Kimbra – Primal Heart
— Jenny Wilson – Exorcism
— Lord Huron – Vide Noir
— Marcia Ball – Shine Bright
— The Melvins – Pinkus Abortion Technician
— Mike Donovan (of Sic Alps) – How to Get Your Record Played in Shops
— Mordor – Darkness…
— Neil Young – ROXY – Tonight’s The Night Live
— Old Crow Medicine Show – Volunteer
— Pennywise – Never Gonna Die
— Pete Townshend (of The Who) – Who Came First (Reissue)
— Post Animal – When I Think Of You In A Castle
— Sting and Shaggy – 44/876
— Stryper – God Damn Evil
— TesseracT – Sonder
— Thievery Corporation – Treasures from the Temple
— Walter “Wolfman” Washington – My Future Is My Past
— The Who – Live at Fillmore East 1968
— Yazan – Hahaha
April 21st:
April 21st is Record Store Day and record stores around the country will be selling exclusive limited-edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets. You can find the full list of releases here.
April 27th:
— Anna-Marie – Speak Your Mind
— The Armed – Only Love
— The Beat Escape – Life Is Short The Answer’s Long
— Beth Nielsen Chapman – Hearts of Glass
— Blossoms – Cool Like You
— DMA’s – For Now
— Don Gallardo – Still Here
— Dr. Dog – Critical Equation
— Foreigner – Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
— Forth Wanderers – Forth Wanderers
— God Is An Astronaut – Epitaph
— Godsmack – When Legends Rise
— Grouper – Grid of Points
— Half Waif – Lavender
— Hawthorne Heights – Bad Frequencies
— Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
— Jessie Baylin – Strawberry Wind
— Kid Koala – Floor Kids Original Video Game Soundtrack
— Okkervil River – In the Rainbow Road
— Paul White – Rejuvenate
— Skindred – Big Tings
— Speedy Ortiz – Twerp Verse
— Twin Shadow – Caer
— We Are Scientists – Megaplex
— Willie Nelson – Last Man Standing
May 2018
May 4th:
— Belly – DOVE
— Benjamin Lazar Davis – Nothing Matters
— Big Sam’s Funky Nation – Songs in the Key of Funk
— Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime
— Black Moth Super Rainbow – Panic Blooms
— Brian Eno – Music For Installations
— Cut Worms – Hollow Ground
— Dada Life – Our Nation
— Damien Jurado – The Horizon Just Laughed
— Daniel Blumberg – Minus
— DJ Koze – Knock Knock
— Eleanor Friedberger – Rebound
— Eternal Summers – Every Day It Feels I’m Dying…
— FAN (Meric Long of The Dodos) – Barton’s Den
— Frank Turner – Be More Kind
— Gaz Coombes (of Supergrass) – World’s Strongest Man
— The Glitch Mob – See Without Eyes
— The Goldberg Sisters – HOME: A Nice Place To Visit
— Harry Permezel – Wax Man
— Horse Feathers – Appreciation
— Iceage – Beyondless
— Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders – Blue Poles
— Jessica Risker – I See You Among The Stars
— Johnny Yukon – Installation I
— Jon Hopkins – Singularity
— Lake Street Dive – Free Yourself Up
— Leftover Salmon – Something Higher
— Leon Bridges – Good Thing
— Liz Phair – Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set
— Mat Kearney – CRAZYTALK
— Mating Ritual – Light Myself On Fire
— Middle Kids – Lost Friends
— Parker Millsap – Other Arrangements
— Parkway Drive – Reverence
— Rachel Sage – Myopia
— Reuben and the Darks – Arms of a Dream
— RF Shannon – Trickster Blues
— Shakey Graves – Can’t Wake Up
— Shonen Knife – Alive! In Osaka
— Skating Polly – The Make It All Show
— Sugar Candy Mountain – Do Right
— Trampled By Turtles – Life Is Good On The Open Road
— Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois – Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois
— WOLVHAMMER – The Monuments Of Ash & Bone
May 11th:
— Aborted Fetus – The Ancient Spirits Of Decay
— Aïsha Devi – DNA Feelings
— Ashley Campbell – The Lonely One
— Beach House – 7
— Beatrice Deer – My All To You
— Benjamin Jaffe – Wild Ocean
— The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer
— Boys – Rest in Peace
— Hit Bargain (feat. members of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Cold Beat, North Highlands and Beach Fossils) – Potential Maximizer
— Jerry Garcia – Before the Dead
— La Luz – Floating Features
— Loreena McKennitt – Lost Souls
— The Magic Numbers – Outsiders
— Mark Kozelek – Mark Kozelek
— Marmalakes – Please Don’t Stop
— Ornette Coleman – Ornette Coleman: The Atlantic Years
— Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son
— Sarah Louise – Deeper Woods
— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts In The Rain
— The Sea and the Cake – Any Day
— Sean McGowan – Son of the Smith
— Sevendust – All I See Is War
— Simian Mobile Disco – Murmurations
— Skinless – Savagery
— Yours Are The Only Ears – Knock Hard
May 18th:
— Ash – Islands
— Bad Wolves – Disobey
— Big Ups – Two Parts Together
— Bombino – Deran
— Buck Meek (of Big Thief) – Buck Meek
— Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
— Family of the Year – Goodbye Sunshine, Hello Nighttime
— Fatoumata Diawara – Fenfo (Something to Say)
— Five Finger Death Punch – And Justice For None
— The Front Bottoms – Ann EP
— Harrison Lipton – Loveliness
— James Bay – Electric Light
— Joe Bonamassa – British Blues Explosion Live!
— Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2)
— Mamas Gun – Golden Days
— Matt Costa – Santa Rosa Fangs
— MC Paul Barman – (((echo chamber)))
— Michael Rault – It’s A New Day Tonight
— Nellie McKay – Sister Orchid
— Nihil Eyes – Black Path
— Now, Now – Saved
— Otis Redding – Dock Of The Bay Sessions
— Parquet Courts – Wide Awake!
— Quiet Slang (Beach Slang’s James Alex) – Everything Matters But No One Is Listening
— Rachel Grimes – The Doctor From India: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Ray LaMontagne – Part of the Light
— Ryley Walker – Deafman Glance
— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts In The Rain
— Steve Miller Band – Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)
— TT (Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman) – LoveLaws
— Wax Chattels – Wax Chattels
— Wax Idols – Happy Ending
— Wussy – What Heaven Is Like
May 25th:
— Ari Roar – Calm Down
— CHVRCHES – Love Is Dead
— Dear Nora – Skulls Example
— Del McCoury Band – Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass
— The Flaming Lips – Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990
— Halo Maud – Je Suis Une île
— Jo Passed – Their Prime
— Lamont Dozier – Reimagination
— Lindi Ortega – Liberty
— Snow Patrol – Wildness
— Tracyanne Campbell (Camera Obscura) and Danny Coughlan (Crybaby) – Tracyanne & Danny
— The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys
— Wand – Perfume EP
— Weezer – The Black Album
— Wooden Shjips – V.
— Wound Collector – Eternal Bloodcult
June 2018
June 1st:
— American Aquarium – Things Change
— Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore – Downey to Lubbock
— Freedom Fry – Classic
— Natalie Prass – The Future and the Past
— Neko Case – Hell-On
— Roger Daltrey (of The Who) – As Long As I Have You
— Whitechapel – This Is Exile (Reissue)
June 8th:
— Claptone – Fantast
— Lily Allen – No Shame
— serpentwithfeet – soil
June 15th:
— Benin City – Last Night
— Marisa Anderson – Cloud Corner
— Rebelution – Free Rein
— Welles – Red Trees and White Trashes
June 22nd:
— Hatchet – Dying to Exist
— Stella Donnelly – Thrush Metal EP
— TSOL – Live at The Observatory
July 2018
July 13th:
— LYDIA – Liquor
August 2018
August 31st:
— Conan – Existential Void Guardian