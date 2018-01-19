An expansive, frequently updated list of upcoming releases in music. Our Upcoming Releases calendar includes upcoming albums, EPs, 7-inches, live albums, and more in genres including rock music, alt-rock, hip-hop, folk, electronica, and more.

March 2018

March 16th:

— Andrew Lloyd Webber – Unmasked: The Platinum Collection

— Bishop Nehru – Elevators: Act I & II

— The Bonnevilles – Dirty Photographs

— Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool

— Chuck Strangers – Consumers Park

— Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler) – Mr. Dynamite

— The Crown – Cobra Speed Venom

— The Dean Ween Group – rock2

— The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl

— DJ Premier and Royce 5’ 9 – PRhyme 2

— Dungen & Woods – Myths 003

— Durand Jones & The Indication – Durand Jones & The Indication (Deluxe Reissue)

— Earthless – Black Heaven

— Fatboy Slim – You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby (Reissue)

— Garden City Movement – Apollonia

— Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens

— JB Dunckel (of Air) – H+

— Keane – Perfect Symmetry (Vinyl Reissue)

— Keane – Under The Iron Sea (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kim Wilde – Here Come the Aliens

— King Witch – Under the Mountain

— Lauren Auder – Carry You EP

— The Magic Gang – The Magic Gang

— Mount Eerie – Only Now

— Mythless (feat. Fang Island’s Jason Bartell) – Patience Hell EP

— NRBQ – NRBQ (Reissue)

— The Oak Ridge Boys – 17th Avenue Revival

— Rich Aucoin – Hold EP

— Rich Homie Quan – Rich As In Spirit

— Rogue Wave – Asleep At Heaven’s Gate 10th Anniversary Reissue

— Sango – In The Comfort Of

— Snoop Dogg – Bible of Love

— Stone Temple Pilots – Stone Temple Pilots

— Susperia – The Lyricist

— Thundercat – Drank (Physical Release)

— Will Long – Long Trax 2el

— Winterlight – The Longest Sleep Through The Darkest Days

— Yo La Tengo – There’s a Riot Going On

March 23rd:

— Alasdair Roberts, Amble Skuse & David McGuinness – What News

— Ben Frost – All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated EP

— Blessthefall – Hard Feelings

— Bruce Lamont – Broken Limbs Excite No Pity

— Casey Neill & The Norway Rats – Subterrene

— Cavern of Anti-Matter – Hormone Lemonade

— Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

— Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain

— Dark Buddha Rising – II EP

— Diplo – California EP

— Don McLean – Botanical Gardens

— Erika Wennerstrom (of Heartless Bastards) – Sweet Unknown

— Field Report – Summertime Songs

— George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

— Grateful Dead – Best of The Grateful Dead Live

— Guided By Voices – Space Gun

— Hatis Noit – Illogical Dance EP

— Jack White – Boarding House Reach

— Jeff Rosenstock – POST- (Physical Release)

— Josienne Clarke & Ben Walker – Seedlings All

— Juliana Hatfield – Hey Babe 25th Anniversary Reissue

— L.A. Guns – Made in Milan

— Led Zeppelin – How the West Was One (Reissue)

— Lissie – Castles

— Mark Pritchard – Four Worlds

— The Messthetics (Fugazi’s Joe Lally and Brendan Canty) – The Messthetics

— Monster Magnet – Mindfucker

— Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

— Neil Young – PARADOX (Original Music From The Film)

— NoMBe – They Might’ve Even Loved Me

— Pale Kids – Hesitater

— Paul Thorn – Don’t Let the Devil Ride

— Preoccupations – New Material

— Rick Parfitt (of Status Quo) – Over and Out

— Squirrel Nut Zippers – Beasts Of Burgundy

— Sunflower Bean – Twentytwo in Blue

— The Sword – Used Future

— Throneless – Cycles

— Tom Waits – Blue Valentine (CD Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Closing Time (CD Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Foreign Affairs (CD Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Heart of Saturday Night (CD Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Heartattack & Vine (CD Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Nighthawks at the Diner (CD Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Small Change (CD Reissue)

— Toni Braxton – Sex and Cigarettes

— Various Artists – Isle of Dogs (Original Soundtrack)

— Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – Dirt

March 30th:

— Adrian Younge – Voices of Gemma

— Amen Dunes – Freedom

— Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite – No Mercy In This Land

— Betty LaVette – Times Have Changed

— The Cars – Heartbeat City: Expanded Edition

— The Cars – Shake It Up: Expanded Edition

— Chris Carter (of Throbbing Gristle) – Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One

— Czarface & MF DOOM – Czarface Meets Metal Face

— Daphne & Celeste – Daphne & Celeste Save the World

— FACS – Negative Houses

— Failure – In the Future EP

— Frankie Cosmos – Vessel

— The Garden – Mirror Might Steal Your Charm

— Harrison Brome – Body High EP

— Henry Green – Shift

— Holy Wave – Adult Fear

— Jean Grae and Quelle Chris – Everything’s Fine

— Jukebox the Ghost – Off To The Races

— Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

— Kate Nash – Yesterday Was Forever

— Light the Torch (formerly known as Devil You Know) – Revival

— Lindi Ortega – Liberty

— The Lonely Biscuits – The Universe In You

— Mary Chapin Carpenter – Sometimes Just the Sky

— Mary Murphy – No.1

— Naked Giants – SLUFF

— No Joy / Sonic Boom – No Joy / Sonic Boom EP

— Queen of Jeans – Dig Yourself

— Rich the Kid – The World Is Yours

— Ruth Koleva – Confidence Truth

— The Shacks – Haze

— Suede – Suede 30th Anniversary Reissue

— Trace Mountains (LVL UP’s Dave Benton) – A Partner to Lean On

— U-God (of Wu-Tang Clan) – Venom

— The Vaccines – Combat Sports

— The Voidz (Julian Casablancas) – Virtue

— ZEKE – Hellbender

April 2018

April 5th:

— Saba – Care For Me

April 6th:

— 30 Seconds to Mars – TBA

— The Aces – I Don’t Like Being Honest EP

— Air Waves – Warrior

— Alison Wonderland – AWAKE

— The Amazing – In Transit

— Birds of Passage – The Death Of Our Invention

— Black Salvation – Uncertainty Is Bliss

— Blackberry Smoke – Find A Light

— The California Honeydrops – Call It Home: Vol. 1 & 2

— Chicago – Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do)

— Daniel Avery – Song For Alpha

— Death By Unga Bunga – So Far So Good So Cool

— Del The Funky Homosapien + Amp Live – Wheel of Fortune

— Dr. Octagon – Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation

— DUSTED (Holy Fuck’s Brian Borcherdt) – Blackout Summer

— The Family Crest – The War: Act I

— Flatbush Zombies – Vacation in Hell

— Eels – The Deconstruction

— Fenne Lily – On Hold

— Goat Girl – Goat Girl

— GLORIOR BELLI – The Apostates

— GUM (Tame Impala’s Jay Watson) – The Underdog

— Hinds – I Don’t Run

— Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog

— Howard Shore – The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring – The Complete Recordings

— Island – Feel Like Air

— Johnny Cash – Johnny Cash: Forever Words

— Kali Uchis – Isolation

— Kamelot – The Shadow Theory

— King Crimson – Live In Vienna, December 1st, 2016

— kwes. – Songs of Midi EP

— Kylie Minogue – Golden

— Lil Xan – TOTAL XANARCHY

— Lisa Stansfield – Deeper

— Little Boots – Burn EP

— Lorde – Melodrama (Vinyl Release)

— Love – Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition

— Makeness – Loud Patterns

— Mastersystem (feat. members of Frightened Rabbit, Editors, and Minor Victories) – Dance Music

— MIEN (feat. members of The Black Angels and The Horrors) – MIEN

— Mind Over Matter – Bellowing Sun

— Mipso – Edges Run

— No Thank You – All It Takes To Ruin It All

— Nonpareils (Aaron Hemphill) – Scented Pictures

— Partials – Glossolalia

— Paul de Jong (of The Books) – You Fucken Sucker

— Peelander-Z – Go PZ Go

— Rafiq Bhatia (of Son Lux) – Breaking English

— Rainbow Kitten Surprise – How To: Friend, Love, Freefall

— Rich Girls – Black City

— Ross From Friends – Aphelion EP

— Sabb – Radiant

— SD – Pay Attention

— Sloan – Sloan 12

— Steve Bug & Langenberg – Paradise Sold

— Tom Misch – Geography

— Underøath – Erase Me

— Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food

— Valhalla Lights – My Gracious Highway

— Various Artists – Elton John: Restoration

— Various Artists – Elton John: Revamped

— The Wonder Years – Sister Cities

— Wye Oak – The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs

— Young Galaxy – Down Time

— Zola Jesus – Okovi: Additions

April 13th:

— A Hawk & A Hacksaw – Forest Bathing

— A Place to Bury Strangers – Pinned

— Animal Flag – Void Ripper

— Barry White – Love’s Theme: The Best Of The 20th Century Records Singles

— Behemoth – Messe Noire

— Beth Hart – Live From New York – Front & Center

— Brazilian Girls – Let’s Make Love

— Breaking Benjamin – Ember

— Chrome Sparks – Chrome Sparks

— Confidence Man – Confident Music For Confident People

— Coping Skills – Worst New Music

— The Damned – Evil Spirits

— David Bowie – Changesonebowie (Reissue)

— Derek Smalls (of Spinal Tap) – Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)

— Gang of Four – Complicit EP

— Geographer – Alone Time EP

— Goldmund – Occasus

— High Sunn – Missed Connections

— Isaac Gracie – Isaac Gracie

— Jason Aldean – Rearview Town

— Jen Ledger (of Skillet) – Ledger EP

— John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

— Josh Rouse – Love in the Modern Age

— Josh T. Pearson – The Straight Hits!

— Juliana Hatfield – Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newtown-John

— King Tuff – The Other

— Laura Veirs – The Lookout

— Many Rooms – There Is A Presence Here

— Metallica – The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited (Reissue)

— The Moondoggies – A Love Sleeps Deep

— Mouse on Mars – Dimensional People

— Mr. Fingers – Cerebral Hemispheres

— The Nels Cline 4 – Currents, Constellations

— nothing,nowhere. – ruiner

— Pentanoix – PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I

— Prof – Pookie Baby

— Rachel Cantu – Love Rush EP

— Rival Consoles – Persona

— RYLR – Actual Existence

— Simone Felice – The Projector

— Soffi Tucker – Treehouse

— U2 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind (Vinyl Reissue)

— U2 – Pop (Vinyl Reissue)

— U2 – Wide Awake In America (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For a Score

— WALLACHIA – Monumental Heresy

— War on Woman – Capture the Flag

April 20th:

— A Perfect Circle – Eat the Elephant

— Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip) – Beautiful Thing

— Ashley Monroe – Sparrow

— Barry White – The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1975)

— Bishop Briggs – Church of Scars

— Black Stone Cherry – Family Tree

— Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

— Cold Fronts – Fantasy Du Jour

— Daphne Guinness – Daphne & The Golden Chord

— David Bowie – Aladdin Sane (45th Anniversary Reissue)

— Dokken – Return To The East Live 2016

— Donovan Woods – Both Ways

— DRINKS (Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley) – Hippo Lite

— Exitmusic – The Recognitions

— The Flaming Lips – Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips

— Gomez – Bring It On: 20th Anniversary Reissue

— HIRS – Friends. Lovers. Favorites.

— Ivar Bjørnson and Einar Selvik – Hugsjá

— Kimbra – Primal Heart

— Jenny Wilson – Exorcism

— Lord Huron – Vide Noir

— Marcia Ball – Shine Bright

— The Melvins – Pinkus Abortion Technician

— Mike Donovan (of Sic Alps) – How to Get Your Record Played in Shops

— Mordor – Darkness…

— Neil Young – ROXY – Tonight’s The Night Live

— Old Crow Medicine Show – Volunteer

— Pennywise – Never Gonna Die

— Pete Townshend (of The Who) – Who Came First (Reissue)

— Post Animal – When I Think Of You In A Castle

— Sting and Shaggy – 44/876

— Stryper – God Damn Evil

— TesseracT – Sonder

— Thievery Corporation – Treasures from the Temple

— Walter “Wolfman” Washington – My Future Is My Past

— The Who – Live at Fillmore East 1968

— Yazan – Hahaha

April 21st:

April 21st is Record Store Day and record stores around the country will be selling exclusive limited-edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets. You can find the full list of releases here.

April 27th:

— Anna-Marie – Speak Your Mind

— The Armed – Only Love

— The Beat Escape – Life Is Short The Answer’s Long

— Beth Nielsen Chapman – Hearts of Glass

— Blossoms – Cool Like You

— DMA’s – For Now

— Don Gallardo – Still Here

— Dr. Dog – Critical Equation

— Foreigner – Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

— Forth Wanderers – Forth Wanderers

— God Is An Astronaut – Epitaph

— Godsmack – When Legends Rise

— Grouper – Grid of Points

— Half Waif – Lavender

— Hawthorne Heights – Bad Frequencies

— Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

— Jessie Baylin – Strawberry Wind

— Kid Koala – Floor Kids Original Video Game Soundtrack

— Okkervil River – In the Rainbow Road

— Paul White – Rejuvenate

— Skindred – Big Tings

— Speedy Ortiz – Twerp Verse

— Twin Shadow – Caer

— We Are Scientists – Megaplex

— Willie Nelson – Last Man Standing

May 2018

May 4th:

— Belly – DOVE

— Benjamin Lazar Davis – Nothing Matters

— Big Sam’s Funky Nation – Songs in the Key of Funk

— Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime

— Black Moth Super Rainbow – Panic Blooms

— Brian Eno – Music For Installations

— Cut Worms – Hollow Ground

— Dada Life – Our Nation

— Damien Jurado – The Horizon Just Laughed

— Daniel Blumberg – Minus

— DJ Koze – Knock Knock

— Eleanor Friedberger – Rebound

— Eternal Summers – Every Day It Feels I’m Dying…

— FAN (Meric Long of The Dodos) – Barton’s Den

— Frank Turner – Be More Kind

— Gaz Coombes (of Supergrass) – World’s Strongest Man

— The Glitch Mob – See Without Eyes

— The Goldberg Sisters – HOME: A Nice Place To Visit

— Harry Permezel – Wax Man

— Horse Feathers – Appreciation

— Iceage – Beyondless

— Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders – Blue Poles

— Jessica Risker – I See You Among The Stars

— Johnny Yukon – Installation I

— Jon Hopkins – Singularity

— Lake Street Dive – Free Yourself Up

— Leftover Salmon – Something Higher

— Leon Bridges – Good Thing

— Liz Phair – Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set

— Mat Kearney – CRAZYTALK

— Mating Ritual – Light Myself On Fire

— Middle Kids – Lost Friends

— Parker Millsap – Other Arrangements

— Parkway Drive – Reverence

— Rachel Sage – Myopia

— Reuben and the Darks – Arms of a Dream

— RF Shannon – Trickster Blues

— Shakey Graves – Can’t Wake Up

— Shonen Knife – Alive! In Osaka

— Skating Polly – The Make It All Show

— Sugar Candy Mountain – Do Right

— Trampled By Turtles – Life Is Good On The Open Road

— Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois – Venetian Snares x Daniel Lanois

— WOLVHAMMER – The Monuments Of Ash & Bone

May 11th:

— Aborted Fetus – The Ancient Spirits Of Decay

— Aïsha Devi – DNA Feelings

— Ashley Campbell – The Lonely One

— Beach House – 7

— Beatrice Deer – My All To You

— Benjamin Jaffe – Wild Ocean

— The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer

— Boys – Rest in Peace

— Hit Bargain (feat. members of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Cold Beat, North Highlands and Beach Fossils) – Potential Maximizer

— Jerry Garcia – Before the Dead

— La Luz – Floating Features

— Loreena McKennitt – Lost Souls

— The Magic Numbers – Outsiders

— Mark Kozelek – Mark Kozelek

— Marmalakes – Please Don’t Stop

— Ornette Coleman – Ornette Coleman: The Atlantic Years

— Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son

— Sarah Louise – Deeper Woods

— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts In The Rain

— The Sea and the Cake – Any Day

— Sean McGowan – Son of the Smith

— Sevendust – All I See Is War

— Simian Mobile Disco – Murmurations

— Skinless – Savagery

— Yours Are The Only Ears – Knock Hard

May 18th:

— Ash – Islands

— Bad Wolves – Disobey

— Big Ups – Two Parts Together

— Bombino – Deran

— Buck Meek (of Big Thief) – Buck Meek

— Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

— Family of the Year – Goodbye Sunshine, Hello Nighttime

— Fatoumata Diawara – Fenfo (Something to Say)

— Five Finger Death Punch – And Justice For None

— The Front Bottoms – Ann EP

— Harrison Lipton – Loveliness

— James Bay – Electric Light

— Joe Bonamassa – British Blues Explosion Live!

— Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part 2)

— Mamas Gun – Golden Days

— Matt Costa – Santa Rosa Fangs

— MC Paul Barman – (((echo chamber)))

— Michael Rault – It’s A New Day Tonight

— Nellie McKay – Sister Orchid

— Nihil Eyes – Black Path

— Now, Now – Saved

— Otis Redding – Dock Of The Bay Sessions

— Parquet Courts – Wide Awake!

— Quiet Slang (Beach Slang’s James Alex) – Everything Matters But No One Is Listening

— Rachel Grimes – The Doctor From India: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Ray LaMontagne – Part of the Light

— Ryley Walker – Deafman Glance

— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Sugar Still Melts In The Rain

— Steve Miller Band – Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)

— TT (Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman) – LoveLaws

— Wax Chattels – Wax Chattels

— Wax Idols – Happy Ending

— Wussy – What Heaven Is Like

May 25th:

— Ari Roar – Calm Down

— CHVRCHES – Love Is Dead

— Dear Nora – Skulls Example

— Del McCoury Band – Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass

— The Flaming Lips – Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990

— Halo Maud – Je Suis Une île

— Jo Passed – Their Prime

— Lamont Dozier – Reimagination

— Lindi Ortega – Liberty

— Snow Patrol – Wildness

— Tracyanne Campbell (Camera Obscura) and Danny Coughlan (Crybaby) – Tracyanne & Danny

— The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys

— Wand – Perfume EP

— Weezer – The Black Album

— Wooden Shjips – V.

— Wound Collector – Eternal Bloodcult

June 2018

June 1st:

— American Aquarium – Things Change

— Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore – Downey to Lubbock

— Freedom Fry – Classic

— Natalie Prass – The Future and the Past

— Neko Case – Hell-On

— Roger Daltrey (of The Who) – As Long As I Have You

— Whitechapel – This Is Exile (Reissue)

June 8th:

— Claptone – Fantast

— Lily Allen – No Shame

— serpentwithfeet – soil

June 15th:

— Benin City – Last Night

— Marisa Anderson – Cloud Corner

— Rebelution – Free Rein

— Welles – Red Trees and White Trashes

June 22nd:

— Hatchet – Dying to Exist

— Stella Donnelly – Thrush Metal EP

— TSOL – Live at The Observatory

July 2018

July 13th:

— LYDIA – Liquor

August 2018

August 31st:

— Conan – Existential Void Guardian