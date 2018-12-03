Channel Changers: Adult Swim Fest 2018

Back in October, Adult Swim Festival swarmed The Row in Downtown Los Angeles, inviting dozens of artists and comedians to collide together for a weekend of laughs, jams, and good vibes. Consequence of Sound was right in the middle of it and talked television with a handful of talent as part of a new series titled, Channel Changers. Watch above as artists like Dan Deacon, Big Freedia, and Zola Jesus take a trip down memory lane to talk about the shows that shaped their childhood, the shows that kept them going as teenagers, and the shows they escape into today.

