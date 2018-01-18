Menu
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

Fan Theories: Did Radon Poisoning Make The Office’s Later Seasons Weird?

Let's just say, Michael Scott is more of a villain than we initially thought

by
on January 18, 2018, 12:05pm
0 comments

Fan Theories is a new video series that follows the most imaginative Redditors down their own pop culture-obsessed rabbit holes. In the inaugural installment, we’re chewing on TimmestTim’s bold theory that attempts to explain why NBC’s The Office became weirder and weirder throughout its epic nine-season run. Without spoiling too much, it involves Michael Scott, Toby Flenderson, and some radon tests that may or may not have failed to save the majority of the staff. What does it all mean? How does this make any sense? Watch above and find out for yourself.

Previous Story
Video: The Star Wars Universe Truly Began at Mos Eisley’s Cantina
Next Story
The Come Up: Bric-A-Brac
No comments