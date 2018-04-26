Menu
Fan Theories: Does the THANOS Theory Locate Marvel’s Infinity Stones?

One brave Reddit user may have saved the entire galaxy for us all.

by
on April 26, 2018, 4:10pm
0 comments

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long speculated on the location of the six infinity stones sought out by brooding villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), who plans to reign supreme in Avengers: Infinity War. But one Reddit user named Thunderman175 may have solved the puzzle. By using the long-standing THANOS theory, he’s come incredibly close to snatching away the final stones, and his resourcefulness may save the universe. Watch the latest Fan Theories above to find out how and page your neighborhood Avenger.

