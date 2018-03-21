Fan Theories: Is Moonrise Kingdom an Origin Story for Margot Tenenbaum’s Real Parents?

In the summer of 2012, Wes Anderson released Moonrise Kingdom, a quaint story about two precocious children who fall in love on the remote island of New Penzance circa 1965. But, what if their romance is more than just another twee tale from the Texas filmmaker? What if it’s actually an origin story for another iconic character in his ouevre, aka Margot Tenenbaum from 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums? That’s one theory, according to a reader at hellogiggles.com, and one we’re willing to dissect for the latest edition of Fan Theories. Watch above.