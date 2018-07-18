Menu
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

Fan Theories: Is The Joker Really the Hero in The Dark Knight?

Maybe Gotham actually needed a better class of hero

by
on July 18, 2018, 9:00am
0 comments

Superhero movies are usually pretty simple. They’re tales of good vs. evil, crusaders vs. criminals, and heroes vs. villains. Sit down to nearly any superhero movie, and we instantly know who to root for and against. But what if matters were more complicated than that? What if one of the most infamous villains in all of comics actually turned out to be the hero? In honor of the 10th anniversary of The Dark Knight, we introduce a theory that suggests that The Joker, not Batman, is actually Gotham’s shining hope.

For more Fan Theories, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous Story
Fan Theories: What If Everyone But Donny in The Big Lebowski Knows They’re in a Movie?
No comments